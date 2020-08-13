Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
Foldable designs undoubtedly still have a long way to go before they can become the norm in a smartphone industry dominated by similar-looking rectangular slabs, but you can tell the fledgling market segment has a bright future ahead of it after Microsoft joined the likes of Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola in selling a versatile and decidedly unconventional handset.
Get ready to "flip the smartphone experience once again"
While Motorola is a company that almost always has a bunch of different devices in the pipeline, the tagline of its upcoming September 9 event is more than enough to confirm the identity of the announcement ceremony's protagonist.
The second-gen foldable Razr smartphone is thus scheduled to see daylight less than a year after the formal announcement of its predecessor, which actually lines up perfectly with a number of rumors dating as far back as May.
But subsequent gossip suggested the Motorola Razr 2 5G launch wouldn't take place in 2020, and the latest speculation went as far as to cast doubt on the handset's Q1 2021 debut. Of course, just because the upgraded flipper is slated to go official next month, it doesn't mean commercial availability will necessarily follow close behind.
After all, the OG Razr started selling roughly three months on the heels of its original announcement, although a repeat of that may have catastrophic consequences for the Razr 2's box office prospects. Especially after Samsung managed to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in late July and kick off its US shipments in early August.
What to expect from the Motorola Razr 2 5G
First of all, you should obviously not expect a conventional launch event. Instead, everything will take place online on September 9, as is the norm these days for everyone from Apple to Samsung.
In terms of the handset itself, it almost goes without saying that we're not expecting the design to change that much. After all, there's only so much you can do with the iconic Razr look before you stray too far from its roots and turn the product into something else entirely.
That being said, a recent rumor called for a pretty significant change in the screen size department, although it's not entirely clear if that's on the cards now that the September launch is officially confirmed. If the Razr 2 5G does end up sporting a 6.85-inch or so primary display, previous rumors about an underwhelming 2,800mAh or so battery are naturally unlikely to pan out.
The same probably doesn't go for the upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, 256 gigs of internal storage space, single 48MP rear-facing camera, and 20MP selfie shooter, all of which are likely to materialize whether the Motorola Razr 2 5G retains the 6.2-inch screen of its 4G LTE-only predecessor or it goes all the way up to a Galaxy Z Flip 5G-dwarfing 6.85-inch panel.
Meanwhile, we're fairly certain the already large 2.7-inch external display will go unchanged, with Android 10 undoubtedly set to run the software show out the box and a price tag unlikely to undercut the Snapdragon 865 Plus-powered Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Don't get us wrong, we want to believe Motorola will make the sensible decision this time around, but if the original Razr 4G started at $1,500, we have no realistic reason to expect its 5G-capable sequel to cost less.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Motorola Razr 2 5G (11 updates)
-
Now reading
13 August Motorola reveals the surprising Razr 2 5G announcement date
-
10 August The Motorola Razr 2 5G might end up dwarfing Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5G
-
1 August Insane Motorola Razr (2020) 5G leak reveals design for the first time
-
2 July Latest Motorola Razr 5G leak reiterates old rumors, gives some new info as well
-
18 June New rumor crushes our hopes of seeing the 5G Motorola Razr 2 released in 2020