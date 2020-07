The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is up for pre-order ahead of August 7 release

But if you're tempted to buy a foldable handset and don't expect to be able to afford the gorgeous Galaxy Fold sequel with minimal bezels and a huge 120Hz primary display in tow, choosing the 5G-supporting Z Flip over its 4G LTE-only predecessor seems like a no-brainer.





In addition to the obvious connectivity upgrade, which allows you to take advantage of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint's low and mid-band 5G technology but not Verizon's insanely fast mmWave-based Ultra Wideband network, Samsung's sophomore modern flippy effort also has a hot new Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC going for it.





That's up from the Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the first-gen Z Flip , which should enable a pretty significant improvement in raw speed. That brings us to quite possibly the best thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Namely, the $1,450 recommended price point, which is obviously not low by conventional smartphone standards, barely exceeding however the $1,380 MSRP of the Z Flip LTE.













Up for pre-order starting today on its manufacturer's official US website in an unlocked variant, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip can also be massively discounted with the right trade-in. A fully functional Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, as well as an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, for instance, will help you shave a whopping $650 off the aforementioned list price of the shiny new foldable device in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray paint jobs.





Other phones, like the Galaxy Note 9 , S10, and S10+ or Apple's iPhone 11 , XS, and XS Max can reduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G MSRP by a cool $550 of their own, and yes, Samsung will let you save quite a bit of money even if you trade in one of these handsets (as well as many others) with a cracked screen.





For the time being, the Z Flip 5G is only available directly from Samsung ahead of actual shipments "by August 7", but Best Buy, Amazon, AT&T, and T-Mobile should join the company relatively soon in selling this versatile and compact Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse with 6.7 and 1.1-inch screens, 256 gigs of internal storage space, an 8GB RAM count, 3,300mAh battery capacity, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, and a single 10MP selfie shooter.





Samsung's first-ever virtual Unpacked event is shaping up to be an incredibly jam-packed affair , which might explain why the company decided to unveil one of its new products a little early. After all, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is nowhere near as exciting as the impending Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 Ultra or even the Galaxy Buds Live and 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7+.