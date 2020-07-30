T-Mobile AT&T Sprint Samsung Android 5G

The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is up for pre-order ahead of August 7 release

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jul 30, 2020, 3:46 AM
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is up for pre-order ahead of August 7 release
Samsung's first-ever virtual Unpacked event is shaping up to be an incredibly jam-packed affair, which might explain why the company decided to unveil one of its new products a little early. After all, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is nowhere near as exciting as the impending Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Note 20 Ultra or even the Galaxy Buds Live and 5G-enabled Galaxy Tab S7+.

But if you're tempted to buy a foldable handset and don't expect to be able to afford the gorgeous Galaxy Fold sequel with minimal bezels and a huge 120Hz primary display in tow, choosing the 5G-supporting Z Flip over its 4G LTE-only predecessor seems like a no-brainer.

In addition to the obvious connectivity upgrade, which allows you to take advantage of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint's low and mid-band 5G technology but not Verizon's insanely fast mmWave-based Ultra Wideband network, Samsung's sophomore modern flippy effort also has a hot new Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC going for it. 

That's up from the Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the first-gen Z Flip, which should enable a pretty significant improvement in raw speed. That brings us to quite possibly the best thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Namely, the $1,450 recommended price point, which is obviously not low by conventional smartphone standards, barely exceeding however the $1,380 MSRP of the Z Flip LTE.

Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from Samsung right now



Up for pre-order starting today on its manufacturer's official US website in an unlocked variant, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip can also be massively discounted with the right trade-in. A fully functional Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, as well as an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, for instance, will help you shave a whopping $650 off the aforementioned list price of the shiny new foldable device in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray paint jobs.

Other phones, like the Galaxy Note 9, S10, and S10+ or Apple's iPhone 11, XS, and XS Max can reduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G MSRP by a cool $550 of their own, and yes, Samsung will let you save quite a bit of money even if you trade in one of these handsets (as well as many others) with a cracked screen.

For the time being, the Z Flip 5G is only available directly from Samsung ahead of actual shipments "by August 7", but Best Buy, Amazon, AT&T, and T-Mobile should join the company relatively soon in selling this versatile and compact Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse with 6.7 and 1.1-inch screens, 256 gigs of internal storage space, an 8GB RAM count, 3,300mAh battery capacity, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, and a single 10MP selfie shooter.

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

5.0
 Read Full Review
$1190 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
$1130 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on
  • Display 6.7 inches
    2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
    8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 10
    Samsung One UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Qualcomm's earnings report and tipster call for delay of Apple's 5G iPhone 12 series
Popular stories
Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in all official colors
Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
T-Mobile starts to close and rebrand Sprint stores says its construction director

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless