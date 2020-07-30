The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is up for pre-order ahead of August 7 release
That's up from the Snapdragon 855+ chipset powering the first-gen Z Flip, which should enable a pretty significant improvement in raw speed. That brings us to quite possibly the best thing about the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Namely, the $1,450 recommended price point, which is obviously not low by conventional smartphone standards, barely exceeding however the $1,380 MSRP of the Z Flip LTE.
Pre-order the Galaxy Z Flip 5G from Samsung right now
Up for pre-order starting today on its manufacturer's official US website in an unlocked variant, the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip can also be massively discounted with the right trade-in. A fully functional Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, as well as an iPhone 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, for instance, will help you shave a whopping $650 off the aforementioned list price of the shiny new foldable device in your choice of Mystic Bronze or Mystic Gray paint jobs.
Other phones, like the Galaxy Note 9, S10, and S10+ or Apple's iPhone 11, XS, and XS Max can reduce the Galaxy Z Flip 5G MSRP by a cool $550 of their own, and yes, Samsung will let you save quite a bit of money even if you trade in one of these handsets (as well as many others) with a cracked screen.
For the time being, the Z Flip 5G is only available directly from Samsung ahead of actual shipments "by August 7", but Best Buy, Amazon, AT&T, and T-Mobile should join the company relatively soon in selling this versatile and compact Snapdragon 865+ powerhouse with 6.7 and 1.1-inch screens, 256 gigs of internal storage space, an 8GB RAM count, 3,300mAh battery capacity, two 12MP rear-facing cameras, and a single 10MP selfie shooter.