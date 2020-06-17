The Motorola Razr 2 with 5G could come even earlier than previously anticipated
Blass actually mentioned that mysterious codename once before, but the tipster seemed unsure back in April of the real marketing identity of this unreleased product. Interestingly, the Razr 2 moniker is not mentioned this time around either, so we should probably take other Razr-derivative labels into consideration as well.
Something like the "New Motorola Razr" sounds plausible, as does the Razr (2020) or even something as simple as the Razr 5G.
Built-in 5G connectivity is only one of the major upgrades pretty much guaranteed to help the second-gen modern Razr keep up with Samsung's soon-to-be-refreshed Galaxy Z Flip, alongside a jump from a mid-range Snapdragon 710 to an upper mid-range Snapdragon 765 SoC, a significant increase in screen size to 6.7 inches, memory and storage bumps to 8 and 256GB respectively, the integration of a 48MP primary camera (instead of a 16MP rear-facing shooter), and a battery capacity enhancement to a little over 2,800mAh.
Sadly for Motorola, that's unlikely to be enough to eclipse the capabilities of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, let alone the Galaxy Fold 2, so the Lenovo-owned company may also need to reduce the $1,500 starting price of the Razr (2019) for a considerably better Razr 5G (2020).
That sounds like a bit of a stretch, but fortunately, we might not have long to wait and see if Motorola can pull off the impossible. Late August, by the way, is earlier than the already early launch date initially rumored last month, but of course, it remains to be seen if the Razr 5G will also hit stores by the end of summer, which is roughly when we expect the first Galaxy Fold 2 and Z Flip 5G units to ship to their early adopters.