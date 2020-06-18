New rumor crushes our hopes of seeing the 5G Motorola Razr 2 released in 2020
Speaking of power, the Motorola Razr 2 is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 765 processor, which is obviously not as impressive as the 865 SoC bound to reside under the hood of the 5G-enabled Z Flip. On the bright side, the upgrade over the mediocre Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the first-gen Razr should be easily noticeable, not to mention 5G connectivity is pretty much etched in stone.
Interestingly, Ross Young mentions the Motorola Razr 2 by that exact name today, unlike Evan Blass, who talked about "the next handset to adopt classic Motorola Razr branding", which seemed to suggest a different moniker (of some sort) was in the works.
Of course, we'd be remiss not to point out that Young hasn't exactly exuded a lot of confidence in his pre-Galaxy Note 20 release reporting recently, initially calling for no 120Hz display on the "regular" variant and then changing his mind, which may prove inaccurate according to the latest credible rumors.
Bottom line, you might want to take the new ETA of the Razr 2 5G with a grain of salt, which is not what we can say about the rest of the rumored specs, including a 6.7-inch main screen with an unknown resolution, a single 48MP rear-facing camera, 20MP selfie shooter, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a battery size of a little over 2,800mAh. All of that sounds plausible, while a 2021 release... could definitely happen too, but may well prove another disaster for a company in dire need of a big win.