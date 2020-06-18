New rumor crushes our hopes of seeing the 5G Motorola Razr 2 released in 2020





Following in the footsteps of a reborn Motorola Razr with a foldable 6.2 -inch P-OLED display that was formally unveiled all the way back in November 2019 and commercially released several months later, the purportedly larger and vastly improved Razr 2 is merely expected to come out in 2021.









Speaking of power, the Motorola Razr 2 is tipped to pack a Snapdragon 765 processor, which is obviously not as impressive as the 865 SoC bound to reside under the hood of the 5G-enabled Z Flip. On the bright side, the upgrade over the mediocre Snapdragon 710 chipset powering the first-gen Razr should be easily noticeable, not to mention 5G connectivity is pretty much etched in stone.





Interestingly, Ross Young mentions the Motorola Razr 2 by that exact name today, unlike Evan Blass, who talked about "the next handset to adopt classic Motorola Razr branding", which seemed to suggest a different moniker (of some sort) was in the works.









Bottom line, you might want to take the new ETA of the Razr 2 5G with a grain of salt, which is not what we can say about the rest of the rumored specs, including a 6.7-inch main screen with an unknown resolution, a single 48MP rear-facing camera, 20MP selfie shooter, 8GB RAM count, 256 gigs of internal storage space, and a battery size of a little over 2,800mAh. All of that sounds plausible, while a 2021 release... could definitely happen too, but may well prove another disaster for a company in dire need of a big win.



