The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!

Display: No crease!

The hinge and the main display are, naturally, the true stars of the motorola razr show. Motorola partnered with Lenovo for the development of the unique hinge mechanism, and it's definitely something else. What's most interesting here is the fact that the display itself folds within the motorola razr, which eliminates the unsightly curl that forms on other foldable devices like the Galaxy Fold , for example. Here, everything's neatly tucked in and kept safe thanks to the ingenious mechanism. Not only does the hinge feel robust and reliable, but it also creates a very reassuring and satisfying snap! when closing the lid.Opening it, however, is not as easy as it used to be 15 years ago on the original Razr. While the new motorola razr can technically be opened with the flick of your thumb, the heavier spring mechanism makes that a bit harder and definitely increases the risk of dropping the phone. This foldable phone is best opened with two hands although that's less satisfying than flicking it open with a single hand.When folded, the motorola razr is so compact that it's surreal. Although it's not very lightweight, it leaves the impression of being such. You will certainly have to double-check your pockets before heading out for the day because of the phone's inconspicuous dimensions - after all, it's not a pocket-expanding, jeans-bending slab of glass and metal like most regular smartphones these days. The first thing that you notice when you take the razr in your hands is, of course, the small 2.7-inch external screen and the main 16MP camera of the phone. While a dedicated selfie camera exists, it's much cooler to take selfie portraits with the main camera. There's an added bonus to that - the rear camera is accompanied by a ToF sensor that helps achieve a more believable bokeh.The external screen is a fingerprint magnet (as you can see on some of the photos below), but it's surprisingly useful. Aside from telling the time and showing your any incoming notifications, it could be used to interact with any app or feature of the phone. At the rear of the razr, we have that neat dotted pattern that feels great in the hands and adds a reassuring grip, and even this design aspect of the phone feels nostalgic. The chin at he bottom, however, is an acquired taste. The main reason why the motorola razr has such a large chin is, you guessed it, to play with the nostalgia factor, but I have to admit that it doesn't feel out of place on this phone at all. In fact, it helps with the grip.Once you pop the lid, you are greeted by the internal 6.2 -inch OLED display, which looks, and most importantly, feels great. What do I mean? Well, once you open it, it gets perfectly flat, with no tangible crease. You can sort of make it out visually, but it gets quite flat when you flick open the lid, leaving the impression of having no crease! It might even be hard to tell that this phone--and display--actually fold, because the screen itself doesn't suggest such an option at first glance. This is how all foldables should be. Being an OLED panel, the display is just lovely - it's vibrant and has great contrast, just as we've come to expect from such displays. Of course, you probably have to be careful not to scratch the plastic coating over the display, but that's one drawback you have to embrace when it comes to the motorola razr and foldables in general. Motorola's two-year display warranty gives a nice peace of mind though.