The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!

Specs... don't matter





Final thoughts





Yes, you could say that the motorola razr is a terrible phone, but it's also awesome and I totally love it!

This paragraph will be short. Specs are, for all intents and purposes, very irrelevant aspect of the motorola razr. They don't tell the whole story, and if you just skim through the specs sheet, you are very likely to quickly shoot down the phone for its mid-range hardware. Nobody will be getting this device for the specs alone, and it was never intended to be a headbutting flagship in the first place. From my brief time with the phone, it actually felt very capable and quite snappy.The only real concern one might have here is the battery life. While the company promises a full day of battery endurance, living with the razr would definitely take some adjusting to one's regular usage. Even one of the main engineers behind the moto razr project admitted that the phone itself teaches you how to use it - it encourages digital well-being by urging you to use the more power-efficient external display more.Yes, the motorola razr is too expensive. Yes, its specs are... mediocre to say the least. It's not very competitive against the regular flagships out there. If it were a regular phone, it would have been lambasted and totally destroyed, but none of this will happen with the razr, because it plays so well with your nostalgia. It's a proof of concept that sets the stage for something much bigger for Motorola's future. It's also a foldable phone done right, showing that foldables don't need to be those quirky monstrosities that look so unnatural and unwieldy. The razr is quirky in its own way, one that makes it hard to fault it for anything.