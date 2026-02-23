Motorola built my favorite thin phone yet, but it just might be the last one

S25 Edge

The benefits are not strong enough

If you want a super-thin phone, the Motorola Edge 70 might be the one for you









But do you buy a super-thin phone to get the ultimate performance? I think Motorola chose where to place its focus more wisely here. It is not like the Edge 70 does not feel smooth. It is still fluid and responsive for your usual social media scrolling and simple use.But while I think it was the wiser decision, it is still clear that the severe limitations of these types of phones cannot be avoided (yet).Besides the fact that these super-thin phones can’t offer the same all-around polish of regular phones, the truth is that they also don’t offer much in return. Yes, they are thin, but a multipurpose product like the modern phone cannot be replaced just with a slightly thinner alternative.Motorola just gave another piece of proof. Proof that thin phones are just a novelty and an example of why this trend is about to end with the Edge 70.Still, phones like the Edge 70 are important. They push manufacturers to their limits, which later can result in improvements to the regular flagships we love to use. They also embody the need for growth, innovation and inspiration, which are essential pieces in progressing tech towards the future.We rated the Motorola Edge 70 lower than theand, but like I already said, its longer battery life and fast charging are much more important to me than a fast chipset.The Edge 70 even comes with two 50 MP cameras, a main (wide) and an ultrawide, which is more than what theoffers.Alongside its beautiful display, I think the Edge 70 is the perfect middle ground when it comes to this super-thin phone trend, and if we do see this form factor in the future, I’ll have my eye on where Motorola takes it.