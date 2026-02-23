Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

Motorola built my favorite thin phone yet, but it just might be the last one

This might be the perfect middle ground for ultra-thin phones, but do we really need them?

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Motorola Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Motorola Edge 70 smartphone rear view in green finish held on table
The Motorola Edge 70 in one of its Pantone Colors—Lily Pad. | Image by PhoneArena
Last year was a weird one. Samsung and Apple tried to revive super-thin phones with the Galaxy S25 Edge and the iPhone Air, but neither proved super popular with buyers.

But it seems Motorola still wanted to try out this new trend in its own way, which is where the recently released Motorola Edge 70 comes in.

It’s not as thin as Samsung's and Apple’s entries, but it comes pretty close, and it is in fact lighter than both.

Unlike those other two, though, Motorola didn’t slap a super high price on its super-thin phone. The Edge 70 goes for £700 in the UK and €800 in the EU, and it has some great things going for it.

The thing is, I’m now more than convinced that this form factor does not have a future…

Thinness without the panic


Motorola Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.91 x 0.24 inches

159.9 x 74 x 6 mm

Weight

5.61 oz (159 g)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Dimensions

6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches

158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm

Weight

5.75 oz (163 g)

Apple iPhone Air
Apple iPhone Air
Dimensions

6.15 x 2.94 x 0.22 inches

156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64

Weight

5.82 oz (165 g)

Motorola Edge 70
Motorola Edge 70
Dimensions

6.3 x 2.91 x 0.24 inches

159.9 x 74 x 6 mm

Weight

5.61 oz (159 g)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
Dimensions

6.23 x 2.98 x 0.23 inches

158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8 mm

Weight

5.75 oz (163 g)

Apple iPhone Air
Apple iPhone Air
Dimensions

6.15 x 2.94 x 0.22 inches

156.2 x 74.7 x 5.64

Weight

5.82 oz (165 g)

See the full Motorola Edge 70 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge vs Apple iPhone Air size comparison or compare them to other phones using our Size Comparison tool.


Let’s get the obvious out of the way first: the Motorola Edge 70 feels fantastic in the hand, just like the S25 Edge and iPhone Air.

It measures 159.9 x 74 x 6 mm and weighs 159 grams. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Edge is 5.8 mm thick and weighs 163 grams, while the iPhone Air comes in at 5.6 mm and 165 grams.

Recommended For You

In other words, Motorola is right there with the two representatives of this type of phone.

However, unlike the S25 Edge and iPhone Air, the Edge 70 does not give you the type of battery anxiety you experience from these other two.

Inside that thin 6 mm chassis, Motorola managed to fit a 4,800 mAh battery. That’s a lot more than the Galaxy S25 Edge’s 3,900 mAh and miles ahead of the iPhone Air’s 3,149 mAh battery.

Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
Motorola Edge 70
4800 mAh
 7h 59min 21h 25min 10h 13min 10h 0min
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
3900 mAh
 6h 22min 16h 40min 7h 44min 9h 38min
Apple iPhone Air
3149 mAh
 6h 43min 16h 29min 9h 54min 7h 27min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
Motorola Edge 70
4800 mAh
 0h 41min Untested 84% Untested
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge
3900 mAh
 1h 6min Untested 59% Untested
Apple iPhone Air
3149 mAh
 1h 36min 2h 20min 54% 31%
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page


In our lab, the Edge 70 managed to get an estimated battery life of almost 8 hours. That’s comfortably ahead compared to its two rivals. In fact, it generally matches the results we got with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

In other words, Motorola has essentially eliminated one of the main problems with super-thin phones here.

And much like other Motorola phones, the Edge 70 charges much faster than other phones at its price point. I managed to fully juice it up in about 40 minutes, with the battery percentage hitting above 80% in 30 minutes.

For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Edge takes over an hour to completely charge up, while Apple’s Air relies on modest wired and takes about 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Everything comes at a cost


Unfortunately, the rest of the Edge 70 is not as great as its battery life and charging speeds. When it comes to performance, it leaves a lot to be desired.

Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
Motorola Edge 701328
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge2823
Apple iPhone Air3500
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
Motorola Edge 704042
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge9060
Apple iPhone Air8836
View all


The Edge 70 runs on a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which is a capable midrange chip, but it’s not playing in the same league as the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the Galaxy S25 Edge or Apple’s A19 Pro in the iPhone Air. This decision is probably what helped Motorola reach such long battery life to begin with, so it is a clear tradeoff.

3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 702096
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge5407
Apple iPhone Air4898
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 701787
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge2628
Apple iPhone Air2895
View all

But do you buy a super-thin phone to get the ultimate performance? I think Motorola chose where to place its focus more wisely here. It is not like the Edge 70 does not feel smooth. It is still fluid and responsive for your usual social media scrolling and simple use.

But while I think it was the wiser decision, it is still clear that the severe limitations of these types of phones cannot be avoided (yet).

The benefits are not strong enough


Besides the fact that these super-thin phones can’t offer the same all-around polish of regular phones, the truth is that they also don’t offer much in return. Yes, they are thin, but a multipurpose product like the modern phone cannot be replaced just with a slightly thinner alternative.

Motorola just gave another piece of proof. Proof that thin phones are just a novelty and an example of why this trend is about to end with the Edge 70.

Still, phones like the Edge 70 are important. They push manufacturers to their limits, which later can result in improvements to the regular flagships we love to use. They also embody the need for growth, innovation and inspiration, which are essential pieces in progressing tech towards the future.

If you want a super-thin phone, the Motorola Edge 70 might be the one for you



Motorola Edge 70

6.7-inch
Dual camera
4800 mAh
12GB
$1595 at eBay

Also read: Motorola Edge 70 Review: Finally a thin phone done (mostly) right!

We rated the Motorola Edge 70 lower than the iPhone Air and Galaxy S25 Edge, but like I already said, its longer battery life and fast charging are much more important to me than a fast chipset.

The Edge 70 even comes with two 50 MP cameras, a main (wide) and an ultrawide, which is more than what the iPhone Air offers.

Alongside its beautiful display, I think the Edge 70 is the perfect middle ground when it comes to this super-thin phone trend, and if we do see this form factor in the future, I’ll have my eye on where Motorola takes it.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/310-200/Alexandar-Anastasov.webp
Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra reportedly only has two online exclusive color options
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner

Latest News

Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
Door-to-door AT&T solicitors make it out alive after a nightmare street chase
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
OnePlus 15R now ships with free earbuds, becoming an even bigger bargain for savvy shoppers
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
This Pixel 10a pre-order deal is simply too good to ignore
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Samsung is shifting its strategy, adding another agent to Galaxy AI
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Verizon needs more space, so a Colorado cell tower will grow above the maximum allowed height
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
Three (and a half) Galaxy S26 Ultra advantages over the iPhone 17 Pro Max
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless