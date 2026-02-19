Did Samsung just leak the Galaxy Buds 4 on Amazon?

An image showing what the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro will most likely look like. | Image by Samsung



Samsung is not exactly known for teasing its upcoming products. But just weeks before the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked, it seems the company just showed one of the anticipated products expected to be revealed at that event.









A subtle teaser on Amazon India





BREAKING - Galaxy Buds4 Series page is now live on Amazon India



But interestingly… it’s still not live on Samsung’s official website.



Launch announcement incoming?



Now the real question:

Will Samsung announce a Buds4 Pro bundle offer with Galaxy S26 Ultra?



That combo… pic.twitter.com/8TQ6yfJnrf — S M A Sithick (@smasithick) February 19, 2026



Samsung has already announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in just a few days, on February 25, 2026. While the Galaxy S26 series is the most anticipated product we expect Samsung to announce on stage, Samsung will most likely also announce the new Galaxy Buds 4 earbuds.









This is where the Unpacked section on Amazon India comes in. The page includes a silhouette of a pair of TWS earbuds, and the design closely resembles previously leaked renders of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro. Samsung has not officially named the earbuds in the teaser, but the timing and the shape strongly suggest this could be the first semi-official nod to the Buds 4 lineup.





The biggest Galaxy Buds 4 rumors so far New design

A recently shared and official-looking Samsung





Images of the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro at the Spanish retailer Alkosto. | Image by Samsung, found on Alkosto



Just two days ago, retailer Alkosto reportedly A recently shared and official-looking Samsung animation , shared by tipster Tarun Vats, appears to confirm a redesign is coming with this Galaxy Buds generation. The Galaxy Buds 4 are shown to feature flatter stems and a repositioned touch-sensitive area, meaning the design changes are not only for visual purposes but will impact the ergonomics and user experience as well.Just two days ago, retailer Alkosto reportedly listed the Galaxy Buds 4 Pro ahead of launch, complete with official images and a product description.



Not all rumors are good

However, one rumored feature may be missing. Earlier speculation suggested the Buds 4 Pro case could include a built-in speaker to help users locate it in case it is lost. Later images, however, do not show any visible speaker grille, which could mean Samsung has dropped that idea for this generation.



The price

Pricing is still unknown, but leaks from the Korean market suggest around $150 for the Galaxy Buds 4 and $220 for the Buds 4 Pro, though international prices could be slightly higher.

