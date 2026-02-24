The Apple Watch Series 9 overshadows the Series 11 at a mind-blowing $450 discount
The perfectly acceptable 2023-released smartwatch is on sale at a measly $249 in a premium stainless steel version.
The Apple Watch Series 9 still looks gorgeous in a stainless steel version. | Image by Apple
best smartwatch to pair with your new or old Apple handset, the outdated Apple Watch Series 9 is probably not on your radar right now. But it should be, at least for the next four days or until Woot's latest bonkers deal caves under the pressure of your demand.If you're an iPhone user searching for the
Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling the Apple Watch Series 10's predecessor at an incredible $450 discount for a limited time, which... might not seem physically possible. That's because the Apple Watch Series 11 normally starts at only $399, and of course, the same was true for the Series 10 and Series 9 when they were originally released as well.
But you're not looking at an entry-level variant with a 41mm aluminum case and no cellular connectivity here, mind you, but rather a premium-looking, high-quality, and high-speed 4G LTE-enabled model with a 41mm stainless steel case in your choice of silver or graphite colorways. This one used to cost a whopping $699 back in the day, and after a towering $450 markdown, you only need to spend $249 on it... if you hurry.
There are no "catches" involved here or corners you have to cut to claim this totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount, as Woot can hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty.
That's unlike retailers like Amazon, of course, which only have the Apple Watch Series 9 in stock in "renewed" condition nowadays, charging as little as $56 less than Woot... for an entry-level GPS-only variant with a "standard" 41mm aluminum case.
The Apple Watch Series 9 can monitor your heart rate in addition to many other key health indicators. | Image by PhoneArena
Now, it pretty much goes without saying that this device is not as good as the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 11, but for its age, the Series 9 holds up very well, sporting a still-awesome Retina LTPO OLED screen while promising to keep an eye on (almost) everything that matters from a health and fitness standpoint and being guaranteed to receive several more major software updates in the coming years.
In short, it may not be the perfect smartwatch, but it's probably the best one an iPhone user can currently get at only $249, absolutely crushing the Apple Watch SE 3, for instance, in terms of build quality and overall value.
