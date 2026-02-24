The Apple Watch Series 9 overshadows the Series 11 at a mind-blowing $450 discount





Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling the Yes, the Amazon-owned e-tailer is selling the Apple Watch Series 10 's predecessor at an incredible $450 discount for a limited time, which... might not seem physically possible. That's because the Apple Watch Series 11 normally starts at only $399, and of course, the same was true for the Series 10 and Series 9 when they were originally released as well.

Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) $249 $699 $450 off (64%) GPS + Cellular, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Stainless Steel Case, Two Color Options, New Condition, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included Buy at Woot Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm) $205 off (51%) GPS, Always-On Retina Display with Up to 2000 Nits of Brightness, Apple S9 Processor, 50m Water Resistance, Double Tap Gesture, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, High and Low Heart Rate Notifications, Irregular Rhythm Alerts, Fall Detection, Crash Detection, Temperature Sensing, Up to 18 Hours of Battery Life, Starlight Aluminum Case, Starlight Sport Band, Renewed Condition Buy at Amazon





But you're not looking at an entry-level variant with a 41mm aluminum case and no cellular connectivity here, mind you, but rather a premium-looking, high-quality, and high-speed 4G LTE-enabled model with a 41mm stainless steel case in your choice of silver or graphite colorways. This one used to cost a whopping $699 back in the day, and after a towering $450 markdown, you only need to spend $249 on it... if you hurry.



Recommended For You

There are no "catches" involved here or corners you have to cut to claim this totally unprecedented and presumably unbeatable discount, as Woot can hook you up with brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year Apple warranty.





That's unlike retailers like Amazon, of course, which only have the Apple Watch Series 9 in stock in "renewed" condition nowadays, charging as little as $56 less than Woot... for an entry-level GPS-only variant with a "standard" 41mm aluminum case.









Now, it pretty much goes without saying that this device is not as good as the Apple Watch Series 10 and Series 11, but for its age, the Series 9 holds up very well, sporting a still-awesome Retina LTPO OLED screen while promising to keep an eye on (almost) everything that matters from a health and fitness standpoint and being guaranteed to receive several more major software updates in the coming years.





In short, it may not be the perfect smartwatch, but it's probably the best one an iPhone user can currently get at only $249, absolutely crushing the Apple Watch SE 3 , for instance, in terms of build quality and overall value.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10 Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use. Buy at Noble Moblie