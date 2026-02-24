This brand could be developing a phone with a 10,000mAh battery
Vivo is rumored to be testing a phone with a battery that could put OnePlus to shame.
0comments
This rumored Vivo phone probably won't be a flagship, but still. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Think phones with 9,000mAh batteries are a breakthrough? Wait until you hear this rumor about a possible Vivo phone that's supposedly being tested.
In a recent Weibo post, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Vivo is currently developing a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. Supposedly, this battery beast would pack a 4.53V single-cell silicon battery. What's more, the typical value of this monster is said to be 11,000-12,000mAh.
Now, this already sounds pretty remarkable, but the real highlight isn't the mAh — it's between the lines.
What's truly special about this leak is that Vivo is supposedly using a single-cell silicon battery with an extremely high voltage. Let's break it down.
The OnePlus 15 features dual-cell technology and packs a 7,300mAh battery. While this is already huge, this particular technology results in about 10% "dead space" under the chassis. This is because all the protection boards and wiring need to be connected in a stable way, and it also results in faster charging speeds.
Also, most phones' batteries have a maximum cutoff voltage of about 4.4V — they simply stop charging beyond this voltage. And if you try to bypass this threshold, the device may become downright dangerous.
And yes — phones with single-cell batteries tend to charge slower, but they last longer on a single charge.
At the end of the day, it's way too early to say whether Vivo will indeed launch a phone with a 10k mAh battery — regardless of how reliable the tip is. Technical problems could always arise during the testing period, which could make the brand reconsider.
But the bottom line is this: Vivo is pushing the boundaries and striving to make the dream of a true multi-day phone finally possible.
Vivo might be testing a phone with a 10k+ mAh battery
In a recent Weibo post, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Vivo is currently developing a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. Supposedly, this battery beast would pack a 4.53V single-cell silicon battery. What's more, the typical value of this monster is said to be 11,000-12,000mAh.
Digital Chat Station has big news for battery life enthusiasts | Image by Weibo
Now, this already sounds pretty remarkable, but the real highlight isn't the mAh — it's between the lines.
How Vivo is changing the battery game
What's truly special about this leak is that Vivo is supposedly using a single-cell silicon battery with an extremely high voltage. Let's break it down.
How important is long battery life to you?
The OnePlus 15 features dual-cell technology and packs a 7,300mAh battery. While this is already huge, this particular technology results in about 10% "dead space" under the chassis. This is because all the protection boards and wiring need to be connected in a stable way, and it also results in faster charging speeds.
Recommended For You
Vivo could be choosing another approach. Instead of relying on a dual-cell technology, it could aim to utilize the most internal space. The brand could adopt a higher energy-storing silicon-carbon material. Put simply, this phone may come with more energy while maintaining a relatively thin design that doesn't feel like a brick in your hand.
The Vivo V70 just debuted recently, but it doesn't come with a 10,000mAh battery | Image by Vivo
Also, most phones' batteries have a maximum cutoff voltage of about 4.4V — they simply stop charging beyond this voltage. And if you try to bypass this threshold, the device may become downright dangerous.
Vivo is stepping things up by pushing the battery chemistry to 4.53V. This is basically an "overclocked" chemical density — and it could be the key to how the brand can push the capacity to 10,000mAh without making the phone too bulky.
And yes — phones with single-cell batteries tend to charge slower, but they last longer on a single charge.
Too early to say
At the end of the day, it's way too early to say whether Vivo will indeed launch a phone with a 10k mAh battery — regardless of how reliable the tip is. Technical problems could always arise during the testing period, which could make the brand reconsider.
But the bottom line is this: Vivo is pushing the boundaries and striving to make the dream of a true multi-day phone finally possible.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: