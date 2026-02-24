Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
Upcoming event
Galaxy S26 Unpacked Event
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Join us for the exciting reveal of the latest Samsung Galaxy S26 family!

This brand could be developing a phone with a 10,000mAh battery

Vivo is rumored to be testing a phone with a battery that could put OnePlus to shame.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vivo
A person holds the Vivo X200 Ultra in one hand, showing its display.
This rumored Vivo phone probably won't be a flagship, but still. | Image by Image by PhoneArena
Think phones with 9,000mAh batteries are a breakthrough? Wait until you hear this rumor about a possible Vivo phone that's supposedly being tested. 

Vivo might be testing a phone with a 10k+ mAh battery


In a recent Weibo post, renowned tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Vivo is currently developing a smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. Supposedly, this battery beast would pack a 4.53V single-cell silicon battery. What's more, the typical value of this monster is said to be 11,000-12,000mAh. 



Now, this already sounds pretty remarkable, but the real highlight isn't the mAh — it's between the lines. 

How Vivo is changing the battery game


What's truly special about this leak is that Vivo is supposedly using a single-cell silicon battery with an extremely high voltage. Let's break it down.

How important is long battery life to you?
1 Votes


The OnePlus 15 features dual-cell technology and packs a 7,300mAh battery. While this is already huge, this particular technology results in about 10% "dead space" under the chassis. This is because all the protection boards and wiring need to be connected in a stable way, and it also results in faster charging speeds. 

Recommended For You

Vivo could be choosing another approach. Instead of relying on a dual-cell technology, it could aim to utilize the most internal space. The brand could adopt a higher energy-storing silicon-carbon material. Put simply, this phone may come with more energy while maintaining a relatively thin design that doesn't feel like a brick in your hand. 



Also, most phones' batteries have a maximum cutoff voltage of about 4.4V — they simply stop charging beyond this voltage. And if you try to bypass this threshold, the device may become downright dangerous. 

Vivo is stepping things up by pushing the battery chemistry to 4.53V. This is basically an "overclocked" chemical density — and it could be the key to how the brand can push the capacity to 10,000mAh without making the phone too bulky. 

And yes — phones with single-cell batteries tend to charge slower, but they last longer on a single charge.

Too early to say


At the end of the day, it's way too early to say whether Vivo will indeed launch a phone with a 10k mAh battery — regardless of how reliable the tip is. Technical problems could always arise during the testing period, which could make the brand reconsider. 

But the bottom line is this: Vivo is pushing the boundaries and striving to make the dream of a true multi-day phone finally possible.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Samsung S4 Mini Sealed/Unopened

by darkdrak88 • 4

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Unpacked will mark the end of an era
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed and compared with iPhone 17 Pro Max ahead of launch
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
Samsung somehow made the Galaxy S26 Ultra look pretty cool despite the outdated design
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
AT&T's big connectivity win over T-Mobile might be around the corner
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Why pre-ordering the S26 Ultra might be a mistake this year (and when to buy instead)
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready
Foldable iPhone display production timetable says it loud and clear: get your wallets ready

Latest News

This brand could be developing a phone with a 10,000mAh battery
This brand could be developing a phone with a 10,000mAh battery
Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops to a more reasonable price after $351 discount
Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops to a more reasonable price after $351 discount
Amazon is selling Motorola's new Moto G Power (2026) mid-ranger at its first cool discount
Amazon is selling Motorola's new Moto G Power (2026) mid-ranger at its first cool discount
A 43% discount turns the Beats Studio Pro into a best seller that’s flying off the shelves
A 43% discount turns the Beats Studio Pro into a best seller that’s flying off the shelves
The Galaxy S26 lineup could miss a crucial security feature Apple and Google nailed years ago
The Galaxy S26 lineup could miss a crucial security feature Apple and Google nailed years ago
OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
OnePlus could crush the bezel barrier with its next flagship phone
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless