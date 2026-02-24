Reserve your next Galaxy device here!
A 43% discount turns the Beats Studio Pro into a best seller that’s flying off the shelves

The headphones rank among the best on the market, and are a bargain right now.

By
Deals Audio
A close-up of the Beats Studio Pro.
Beats Studio Pro resting neatly on a notebook.
Being a music lover and a bargain hunter, it’s exceptionally hard for me to say no to heavily discounted premium headphones. And if you, too, are like me, I’m sure you’ll be just as excited as I am to learn that Amazon is selling the high-end Beats Studio Pro for a whopping 43% off.

With this discount, you can grab a set for less than $200, which is just bonkers considering these usually go for around $350. Saving $150 on some of the best headphones on the market is definitely an unmissable opportunity, which is also likely why Amazon has sold over 10K of these in the past month alone. There’s no telling how long the discount will stay up for grabs, which is why I urge you to capitalize as soon as possible, since these are worth every penny at their current cost.

Beats Studio Pro: Save $150 on Amazon!

$150 off (43%)
At $150 off, the Beats Studio Pro are an absolute no-brainer. For under $200, you're getting flagship sound, great noise cancellation, and enough juice to last 40 hours on a single charge. They’re worth every penny, so tap the button below and claim yours while you still can!
Buy at Amazon


As a proper Beats flagship, they offer top-quality sound with crisp highs and, of course, punchy bass. And since packing just great sound isn’t enough anymore, these also support Apple’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, making your songs feel three-dimensional, so that you can fully immerse yourself in the music.

But to be fully locked in to your playlists, you’ll also need something to block outside noises from ruining your experience. That’s why these puppies also come with capable ANC, which does exactly that.

However, I should also point out that the active noise cancelling falls a bit short of the ANC you get on other flagship models like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. That said, the headphones more than compensate for that with up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, they support fast charging that gives you up to four extra hours of playback after just 10 minutes plugged in.

Something that’s worth noting, though, is that they are on the smaller side, featuring small ear pads. This might lead to discomfort after prolonged listening sessions if you have larger ears. Yet, I still encourage you to try these, as Amazon gives you 30 days to return the headphones in case they aren’t a good fit for you. So, don’t miss out—score a set for 43% off while the deal lasts!

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless