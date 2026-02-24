A 43% discount turns the Beats Studio Pro into a best seller that’s flying off the shelves
The headphones rank among the best on the market, and are a bargain right now.
Beats Studio Pro resting neatly on a notebook. | Image by Beats
With this discount, you can grab a set for less than $200, which is just bonkers considering these usually go for around $350. Saving $150 on some of the best headphones on the market is definitely an unmissable opportunity, which is also likely why Amazon has sold over 10K of these in the past month alone. There’s no telling how long the discount will stay up for grabs, which is why I urge you to capitalize as soon as possible, since these are worth every penny at their current cost.
As a proper Beats flagship, they offer top-quality sound with crisp highs and, of course, punchy bass. And since packing just great sound isn’t enough anymore, these also support Apple’s Spatial Audio and dynamic head tracking, making your songs feel three-dimensional, so that you can fully immerse yourself in the music.
However, I should also point out that the active noise cancelling falls a bit short of the ANC you get on other flagship models like the Sony WH-1000XM6 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra. That said, the headphones more than compensate for that with up to 40 hours of listening time on a single charge. Plus, they support fast charging that gives you up to four extra hours of playback after just 10 minutes plugged in.
Something that’s worth noting, though, is that they are on the smaller side, featuring small ear pads. This might lead to discomfort after prolonged listening sessions if you have larger ears. Yet, I still encourage you to try these, as Amazon gives you 30 days to return the headphones in case they aren’t a good fit for you. So, don’t miss out—score a set for 43% off while the deal lasts!
