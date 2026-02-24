Galaxy Z Fold 7 drops to a more reasonable price after $351 discount
The phone offers incredible performance all while being just 8.9mm thick. Don't miss out!
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is selling for $300 off on Amazon, becoming a real treat for bargain hunters after a powerful clamshell foldable. However, if you’re in the market for a book-style foldable, you’ll be pleased to learn that you can save on the Galaxy Z Fold 7 as well.I just shared that the
While it may be far from budget-friendly, I firmly think that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is worth the splurge. We have one in the office, and it actually feels like a regular smartphone when you hold it in your hand. That’s due to the fact that it’s just 8.9mm thick and has a 6.5-inch cover display that allows you to comfortably use it without even needing to unfold it. That’s pretty neat, as you can browse your socials and the web without constantly opening and closing it.
However, the real magic happens when you unfold the phone, as you’ll then be greeted by an 8-inch inner AMOLED display with a stunning 2184 x 1968 resolution, 2,600 nits of peak brightness, and even HDR support. This basically turns the device into a small tablet that you can use for work, juggling a few apps simultaneously, and for watching YouTube in stunning quality. So, it’s basically a two-in-one device, which justifies its hefty price tag, in my opinion.
When we factor everything in, it becomes clear how much value the Galaxy Z Fold 7 truly brings to the table. Therefore, don’t miss out—get one for less now before it’s too late!
Right now, a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $351 discount on the 256GB model in Blue, allowing you to grab one for just south of $1,650. I know, I know, this is still quite a steep price; however, you can’t argue that it’s way more tempting compared to the $2,000 price tag this phone usually has. Plus, if you want to save more, you can trade in an eligible device with Samsung to slash up to $1,000 off this powerhouse.
Not to mention the actual firepower this thing has, boasting 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may be last year’s flagship silicon, but it still powers most of the high-end heavy hitters on the market. And if that’s not enough, the phone is set to receive software updates for the next six years and rocks the same 200MP main camera found on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, meaning it takes gorgeous photos.
