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Pixel Camera app version 10.2 is heading your way

You'll scratch your head in bewilderment when you see what change is coming with the new version of the app.

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Pixel Camera app heading from the app's Play Store listing.
A couple of months ago we told you that Google was rolling out Pixel Camera 10.1 which, at that time, was the latest version of the app that powers the Pixel camera. Pixel Camera 10.1 contained mostly cosmetic changes to the app's UI in line with Google's Material 3 Expressive design. For example, the shape of the buttons flanking the shutter were round but changed to rounded squares called squircles. The settings pages for the Pixel Camera app also received the Material 3 Expressive treatment and feature containers.

Pixel Camera app 10.2 is rolling out this week


Google is now disseminating the Pixel Camera 10.2 app. One change in this new variant of the app flips the changes made to the Quick access controls in version 10.1 back to the way they were in Pixel Camera 10. Launched last year, Quick access control buttons appear when you tap the viewfinder revealing sliders on the left and right side of the screen that allow you to control white balance, brightness, and shadows.

Screen shots of the Pixel&amp;#039;s Quick access sliders.
Pixel Camera app 10.2 is expected to once again change the order of the Quick access sliiders. | Image credit-9to5Google

With the Pixel Camera 10.1 release from October, the order of the Quick access sliders was changed making the first slider the controls for shadows followed by the one for brightness, and then the slider for white balance. The circular icons above the handle at the bottom of the screen were also changed. But Google must have thought that these changes weren't good because with the Pixel Camera 10.2 update, the order of the Quick access sliders has been flipped again bringing them back to the original order: white balance, brightness, and shadows.

No one can figure out why Google does the things it does


This is the only change discovered so far in Pixel Camera 10.2. One would need to be a psychiatrist to understand half the things that Google does, and this is one of those app updates that make you scratch your head and ask, "Why?"

Are you happy with the Pixel's camera features?
Yes. They are basically the same as any flagship.
50%
No. Google could do better.
34.84%
Don't own a Pixel.
15.16%
376 Votes

With the update rolling out now, it has not yet hit my Pixel 6 Pro, which is running version 10.1 of the camera app. If, for some weird reason, you don't have a recent version of the app on your Pixel, you can update it to version 10.1 by installing it from the Google Play Store. Simply tap on this link to download Pixel Camera on your phone. There is one important thing I should let you know. The version of the app in the Play Store is still 10.1.

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Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
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