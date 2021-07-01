Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Given that these two bad boys are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, today's news shouldn't really come as a surprise. But incredibly enough, Mobvoi has yet to properly and definitively confirm Wareable's rumor, which does allegedly come from a reliable "source close to the matter."





We presume the same source is the one predicting the Wear OS 3.0 update for the TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 will not actually take place this year or potentially even "early in 2022." That's pretty disappointing to hear, but it sure beats leaving one new device and a slightly older one with more impressive specifications behind entirely from a software support standpoint.

Unfortunately, we still wouldn't hold our breath when it comes to Snapdragon Wear 3100-powered gadgets like the TicWatch Pro LTE, Misfit Vapor X, Suunto 7, Montblanc Summit 2, third-gen Moto 360, or the aforementioned Fossil Gen 5 family, although Qualcomm did offer a glimmer of hope just a little while ago





By far the most annoying thing about this whole situation is the uncertainty cultivated and enhanced by Google and its hardware-making partners, which almost makes it feel like no one really knows where the Wear OS platform is headed from here.





What's pretty much guaranteed is that the likes of Mobvoi's original TicWatch Pro, C2, S2, and E2 are all doomed never to receive another major software update due to their use of Qualcomm's ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. And some of those models are actually not very old, at least if you compare them to some of Samsung's devices whose Tizen support is not yet halted.





