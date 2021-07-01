$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Software updates Google Wearables Wear

Mobvoi could update both the TicWatch Pro 3 and TicWatch E3 to Wear OS 3.0... someday

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Jul 01, 2021, 3:03 PM
0
As encouraging as it is for Google's future in the Apple-dominated smartwatch market to see the search giant join forces with new subsidiary Fitbit and old rival Samsung for the greater good of its Wear OS platform, the very ambitious project unveiled back in May has left a number of current wearable device owners in an awkward position.

The US-based Fossil Group, for instance, has already confirmed that the biggest upgrade in Wear OS (and Android Wear) history will not be delivered to any of its existing smartwatches (own-brand or otherwise), which may have broken some hearts among the Gen 5 and Gen 5E user base.

The same undoubtedly goes for those in possession of last year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which is arguably still one of the overall best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, but for unknown reasons, the very powerful Apple Watch Series 6 alternative can't be updated to the hot new One UI Watch OS.

Surprisingly (or not), Mobvoi could end up bringing Google's presumably massive collection of Wear OS 3.0 tweaks and improvements to not one but two different TicWatches. We're talking about the TicWatch Pro 3, which made headlines on this very topic less than a month back, as well as the TicWatch E3, which was only released a couple of weeks ago.

Given that these two bad boys are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, today's news shouldn't really come as a surprise. But incredibly enough, Mobvoi has yet to properly and definitively confirm Wareable's rumor, which does allegedly come from a reliable "source close to the matter."

We presume the same source is the one predicting the Wear OS 3.0 update for the TicWatch Pro 3 and E3 will not actually take place this year or potentially even "early in 2022." That's pretty disappointing to hear, but it sure beats leaving one new device and a slightly older one with more impressive specifications behind entirely from a software support standpoint.

Unfortunately, we still wouldn't hold our breath when it comes to Snapdragon Wear 3100-powered gadgets like the TicWatch Pro LTE, Misfit Vapor X, Suunto 7, Montblanc Summit 2, third-gen Moto 360, or the aforementioned Fossil Gen 5 family, although Qualcomm did offer a glimmer of hope just a little while ago.

By far the most annoying thing about this whole situation is the uncertainty cultivated and enhanced by Google and its hardware-making partners, which almost makes it feel like no one really knows where the Wear OS platform is headed from here. 

What's pretty much guaranteed is that the likes of Mobvoi's original TicWatch Pro, C2, S2, and E2 are all doomed never to receive another major software update due to their use of Qualcomm's ancient Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset. And some of those models are actually not very old, at least if you compare them to some of Samsung's devices whose Tizen support is not yet halted.

