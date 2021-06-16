Another Snapdragon 4100 Wear OS watch finally released...by the same company that made the first



It's the second Wear OS smartwatch to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100, the first being the company's TicWatch Pro 3 that was launched last year. The chip is mated with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.



It features a 1.3-inches AMOLED display with a resolution of 360x360 and packs a 380mAh battery which Mobvoi says should be good for more than a day. The watch is IP68 certified against water and dust. For navigation, it has GPS, GLONASS, and Beidou.









Unlike its predecessor, it does have NFC, which means you will be able to use it for contactless payments.

TicWatch E3 health specs





In addition to inheriting proprietary health apps like TicHealth and TicExercise, the TicWatch E3 also gets a variety of new apps. TicOxgen will monitor blood oxygen saturation and TicPulse will monitor your heart rate and offer related advice. TicZen and TicBreath will help you keep your stress in check.



There is also an app called TicHearing that can measure environmental noise between 30dB and 120 dB and it uses this information to determine if an area is safe for your hearing organs and nervous system. The new TicCare feature will let you track the health data of family members through the Mobvoi app.



TicSleep is now supported in the low-power Essential Mode and TicExercise now includes 20 professional fitness tracking modes.



The TicWatch E3 can now be had on Mobvoi.com and Amazon for $199.99 (€199.99 / £179.99) and it comes in the colors Black, Neon Yellow and Ashy Blue.





