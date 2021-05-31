Fitbit wearables will soon include a snore-tracking feature
For those of you who already own a Fitbit smartwatch or fitness tracker, new features are expected to come your way in the following weeks. The folks at 9to5google have just discovered a few unannounced features that Fitbit plans to add to its wearable devices via software updates.
- Sound intensity: We analyze noise level (how loud or quiet it is) to determine the baseline noise level.
- Snoring events: We look for snore-specific noises. When our algorithm detects an event that’s louder than the baseline noise level, it performs a calculation to decide if it’s snoring or something else. If the noise level in your room is louder than the snoring, this feature may not be able to pick up the snoring.
The problem is your Fitbit wearable device won't make the difference between your snoring and the one from the person next to you, so it will show results as a percentage that will tell you how long you've been snoring.
Finally, Fitbit is working on another feature called “Your sleep animal.” Unfortunately, since it's still in early development, no details about this sleep-related feature are available at the moment, although 9to5google found a dozen sleeping profiles in the Fitbit app: Restless Sleeper, Segmented Sleeper, Shallow Sleeper, Short Sleeper, Slow to Fall Asleep Sleeper, Solid Sleeper, Short Sleeper, The Bear, The Dolphin, The Giraffe, The Hummingbird, The Kangaroo, and The Tortoise.