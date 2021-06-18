$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Amazon Prime Day is starting soon!
Check early bird deals here
0 d
00: 00: 00
Google Wearables

Google is still being unclear on support for the new Wear OS

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 18, 2021, 8:14 AM
1
Google is still being unclear on support for the new Wear OS
It became clear how uncertain the future of current smartwatches is with the new Wear OS by Google and Samsung. We initially thought that the wearables we have now are not equipped with the horsepower to support the update.

In a recent report from Qualcomm, however, we found out that is not the case. The chipset manufacturer confirmed the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100+ have what it takes to run Wear OS 3.0.

This then begs the question, why so many of the devices out now are not confirmed to receive it? One example is the Fossil Gen 5. The company recently opened up and stated that none of their intelligent timepieces will be getting the upgrade to the next version of Wear OS. Unfortunately, no further reasoning was given after that announcement which only arose further suspicion.

On the other hand, wearables like the TicWatch Pro 3 have a decent chance to make the transition, as we got a leaked conversation with a representative from their customer support earlier this month. Although, given the source, the information does not carry much weight and leaves us with little reassurance.

Google strikes back


Google reached out to Android Police with the following statement:

“User experience is a top priority for us. We have not confirmed eligibility or timeline on whether any Wear OS smartwatch will update to the new unified platform. There are many technical requirements in order to run the unified platform that ensures all components of the user experience are optimized.”

If we translate this message, it seems Google has very politely disagreed with Qualcomm’s statement. The big G is basically saying there is no guarantee current Wear OS devices can comfortably handle it. Despite that, the tone and wording do leave room for possibility and dare I say… hope.

Nevertheless, it seems Googe is being very tight with their plans and details on the topic. Your best course of action would probably be to wait a little while for the air to clear up if you are in the market for a new wrist buddy.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Top Prime Day tech deals at Best Buy 2021
Google Meet improves Hand Raising features
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Google Meet improves Hand Raising features
Facebook puts ads in Instagram Reels, available now globally
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Facebook puts ads in Instagram Reels, available now globally
The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The US-bound Galaxy S21 FE model specs underwhelm in a leaked benchmark
All-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumored to be in the works with under-panel camera
by Joshua Swingle,  0
All-screen Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 rumored to be in the works with under-panel camera
Samsung could host a developer conference in 2021, One UI 4.0 incoming?
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Samsung could host a developer conference in 2021, One UI 4.0 incoming?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless