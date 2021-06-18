Google is still being unclear on support for the new Wear OS

Google is still being unclear on support for the new Wear OS1
In a recent report from Qualcomm, however, we found out that is not the case. The chipset manufacturer confirmed the Snapdragon Wear 3100 and Snapdragon Wear 4100/4100+ have what it takes to run Wear OS 3.0.
On the other hand, wearables like the TicWatch Pro 3 have a decent chance to make the transition, as we got a leaked conversation with a representative from their customer support earlier this month. Although, given the source, the information does not carry much weight and leaves us with little reassurance.
Google strikes back
Google reached out to Android Police with the following statement:
If we translate this message, it seems Google has very politely disagreed with Qualcomm’s statement. The big G is basically saying there is no guarantee current Wear OS devices can comfortably handle it. Despite that, the tone and wording do leave room for possibility and dare I say… hope.
Nevertheless, it seems Googe is being very tight with their plans and details on the topic. Your best course of action would probably be to wait a little while for the air to clear up if you are in the market for a new wrist buddy.