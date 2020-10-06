Fossil introduces new Gen 5E smartwatch lineup
Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 4GB storage, 1GB RAM, 300 mAh battery, tethered GPS, LED flashlight, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as speaker, accelerometer and gyroscope.
All Gen 5E smartwatches are water-resistant and swim-proof (up to 3ATM). They feature heart rate sensor, NFC payments support, rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%), calendar alerts, social watch faces and customizable dials, as well as audible alerts. They come with a couple of pre-installed apps including Spotify, Noonlight, and Cardiogram.
Last but not least, Gen 5E users will get all the benefits included in the latest Gen 5 updates, including optimized activity tracker, sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking, new look for battery modes, as well as phone app updates.