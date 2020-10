Fossil introduces new Gen 5E smartwatch lineup

Fossil is refreshing its smartwatch offering with a new lineup of wearable devices that should provide customers with more options when choosing the watch that fits their style. The new Fossil Gen 5E series promises to offer all the essential Gen 5 features along with the most recent updates, but with more sizes to choose from.Three men's styles with the classic 44mm case and four women's styles with a smaller 42mm case are now available for purchase for $249. All smartwatches have the same specs, so it's just the size of the display that's different.That being said, here is what you can expect from Fossil's new Gen 5E lineup of smartwatches hardware-wise: Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, 4GB storage, 1GB RAM, 300 mAh battery, tethered GPS, LED flashlight, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as speaker, accelerometer and gyroscope.All Gen 5E smartwatches are water-resistant and swim-proof (up to 3ATM). They feature heart rate sensor, NFC payments support, rapid charging (50 minutes to 80%), calendar alerts, social watch faces and customizable dials, as well as audible alerts. They come with a couple of pre-installed apps including Spotify, Noonlight, and Cardiogram.Last but not least, Gen 5E users will get all the benefits included in the latest Gen 5 updates , including optimized activity tracker, sleep tracking, cardio fitness tracking, new look for battery modes, as well as phone app updates.