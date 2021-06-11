The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS isn't guaranteed to receive the next Wear OS update
Unfortunately, the jump to the next version of Wear OS isn't guaranteed. At least for now, there is no confirmation on any update timings from Google as of yet. A Mobvoi representative said "there hasn’t been any official confirmation on any update timings from Google as of yet."
Let us not forget that unlike many smartwatches on the market such as the Galaxy Watch 3 or Fossil’s Gen 5 LTE, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100.
The improved chipset for wearables by Qualcomm is said to have what it takes to take on the weight of Wear OS’s next version. This fact gives us some solid ground to speculate that Mobvoi will push an update for it.
So, owners of the TicWatch Pro 3, keep your excitement checked and keep a close eye on the following updates for your wrist buddy because you might be getting more out of it in the future.