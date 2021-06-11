$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Wearables Wear

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS isn't guaranteed to receive the next Wear OS update

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 11, 2021, 7:36 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is yet to receive the expected Wear OS update
Google’s last I/O made us privy to a bouquet of exciting new tech and software updates. One of the most prominent was the reveal of a new partnership between Samsung and the big G, created to deliver us a better version of Wear OS. Having said that, we left with little clarity on which devices will be adopting the next iteration of the new smartwatch OS.

Recently, a Reddit user’s report (via 9to5Google) on a conversation with a customer service representative from Mobvoi suggested that 'Wear OS 3.0' might be coming for the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS.

Unfortunately, the jump to the next version of Wear OS isn't guaranteed. At least for now, there is no confirmation on any update timings from Google as of yet. A Mobvoi representative said "there hasn’t been any official confirmation on any update timings from Google as of yet."

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is now on SALE! Get it here:

Let us not forget that unlike many smartwatches on the market such as the Galaxy Watch 3 or Fossil’s Gen 5 LTE, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 4100.

The improved chipset for wearables by Qualcomm is said to have what it takes to take on the weight of Wear OS’s next version. This fact gives us some solid ground to speculate that Mobvoi will push an update for it.

So, owners of the TicWatch Pro 3, keep your excitement checked and keep a close eye on the following updates for your wrist buddy because you might be getting more out of it in the future.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone 13 series: Top five features to expect
Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Two Apple AirPods Max colors are on sale at a lower than ever price
-$50
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
by Radoslav Minkov,  0
Apple Music's Spatial Audio explained: How does it sound, is it any good?
Unpatched vulnerability in Samsung phones could let hackers read your messages
by Anam Hamid,  0
Unpatched vulnerability in Samsung phones could let hackers read your messages
iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
iPhone 13 family appears in Eurasian regulatory database, no surprises
Google's Android 12 beta is its most popular beta release ever
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Google's Android 12 beta is its most popular beta release ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless