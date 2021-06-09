Mobvoi will deliver Google and Samsung's 'Wear OS 3.0' update to the TicWatch Pro 3

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













That made us hope Mobvoi would be able to do the right thing and continue updating the TicWatch Pro 3 even after Fossil started teasing its next big Apple Watch alternative to try to hide the most newsworthy part of its latest announcement.

Get the TicWatch Pro 3 at a $30 discount



While things aren't completely etched in stone yet, it sure looks like we'll eventually get our wish. According to an official While things aren't completely etched in stone yet, it sure looks like we'll eventually get our wish. According to an official Mobvoi customer support representative named Maggie , the company has "confirmed" that the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS will be "updated to Wear OS 3.0 in the future."





That OS version number has notably never been mentioned by Google (let alone Samsung) in its efforts to prepare and promote future improvements to the platform that showed so much promise... back when it was still dubbed Android Wear. Wear OS 2.0 saw daylight almost three whole years ago, in case you're wondering, with subsequent upgrades carrying numbers 2.2 through 2.9 and confusingly going back to 2.17 and 2.23 in recent months.





Clearly, it would make perfect sense for Big G to release its heftiest collection of Wear OS enhancements and tweaks as a 3.0 over-the-air update for the likes of the TicWatch Pro 3. By that, we mean just the TicWatch Pro 3, although one smartwatch brought up to date is still better than none.





Interestingly, if all the information "confirmed" by Mobvoi does indeed prove accurate (which is not guaranteed yet), Wear OS could ultimately retain its (already revised) name rather than being rebranded once again to Wear, as Google seemed to suggest last month.









Before pulling the trigger, you should make sure you're not confusing this bad boy with the cheaper TicWatch Pro 4G LTE , which comes with standalone cellular connectivity for Verizon customers while packing a Snapdragon Wear 2100 chipset and thus looking highly unlikely of ever receiving Wear OS 3.0 goodies.



