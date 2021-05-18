Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches
Rebuilt from the ground up with Samsung's crucial help, the newest version of Google's wearable software platform, which appears to be simply dubbed Wear rather than Wear OS now, will probably roll out (in some shape or form) to select existing smartwatches manufactured by companies like Fossil or Mobvoi.
The great Gear days might soon be over
Said commitment will result in "at least three years of software support after the product launch" for all Galaxy Watches currently in use, which sounds like good news but may end up disappointing certain people.
That's because the chaebol itself has set an incredibly high standard when it comes to updating Tizen-based devices, which might be hard to meet going forward. The ancient Gear S3 and Gear Sport, for instance, received the exact same improvements as the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2, and Watch 3 as recently as a few weeks ago.
Naturally, no one expected Samsung's stellar software support for those two particular smartwatches to last forever, but it sure sounds like their fancier Galaxy Watch-branded successors will not receive quite the same treatment.
We want to believe
In case you're wondering, the Gear S3 is almost five years old (!!!) already, while the OG Galaxy Watch is set to turn three in August 2021, at which point it may well hit the end of the road in terms of software updates.
The same could happen for the Galaxy Watch Active in March 2022, the Watch Active 2 in September 2022, and the Galaxy Watch 3 in August 2023... or Samsung could surprise us by continuing to develop, refine, and improve what's essentially a dead (solo) OS beyond those deadlines.
Even if that ends up being the case, something tells us the Galaxy Watch 3 will not score quite as many hefty software updates as its forerunners until its time will eventually be up, which could understandably make a lot of users angry, especially if you paid $400 (or even more) for that 2020-released bad boy. Perhaps that's why the device, which is undoubtedly still one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, has been discounted so often and so drastically.
On the bright side, this could definitely open the floodgates to a deluge of phenomenal Prime Day 2021 deals on the Galaxy Watch Active, Active 2, and Watch 3 next month.