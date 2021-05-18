Samsung commits to 'at least three years of software support' for existing Galaxy Watches









The great Gear days might soon be over





Although Samsung is presumably set to focus mainly on "creating an enhanced smartwatch experience" in the months and years to come by combining the best of the Tizen and Wear OS worlds, its "commitment to existing Galaxy smartwatch users" is allegedly stronger than ever.





Said commitment will result in "at least three years of software support after the product launch" for all Galaxy Watches currently in use, which sounds like good news but may end up disappointing certain people.













Naturally, no one expected Samsung's stellar software support for those two particular smartwatches to last forever, but it sure sounds like their fancier Galaxy Watch-branded successors will not receive quite the same treatment.

We want to believe





Granted, at least three years doesn't have to mean exactly three years, but unfortunately, we've seen these types of promises unfold in precisely that way far too often in the mobile industry over the years to allow ourselves to dream of more.





In case you're wondering, the Gear S3 is almost five years old (!!!) already, while the OG Galaxy Watch is set to turn three in August 2021, at which point it may well hit the end of the road in terms of software updates.













Even if that ends up being the case, something tells us the Galaxy Watch 3 will not score quite as many hefty software updates as its forerunners until its time will eventually be up, which could understandably make a lot of users angry, especially if you paid $400 (or even more) for that 2020-released bad boy. Perhaps that's why the device, which is undoubtedly still one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, has been discounted so often and so drastically.





On the bright side, this could definitely open the floodgates to a deluge of phenomenal Prime Day 2021 deals on the Galaxy Watch Active, Active 2, and Watch 3 next month.



