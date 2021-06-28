$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
iOS Microsoft Wireless service Games

Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 28, 2021, 10:52 PM
0
Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices
Microsoft has done the impossible and made Xbox Game Pass an even better deal than it was until recently. Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is available on PC and iOS, via browser, across 22 countries.

What's great about this is the Xbox Cloud Gaming is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which costs just $15 per month ($1 for the first month). If you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber and live in one of the 22 countries that support Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can now play games on your iOS device completely free.

You'll just need to open the Safari browsers and visit xbox.com/play to start playing any of the hundreds of games that are now available in the Xbox Game Pass library. It's important to mention that Xbox Cloud Gaming is powered by custom Xbox Series X hardware, which means that while you play a game on your iOS device, that game is run by an Xbox Series X console at Microsoft's datacenters.



Currently, to ensure the lowest latency and highest quality experience across the widest set of devices, the service is capable of streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. And since many of the games from the Xbox Game Pass library features custom touch controls, you'll be able to play them on your iPhone or iPad without having to use a compatible controller.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Amazon Music subscribers are getting six months of Disney+ for free
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Snapchat's latest update fixes major crash bug on the iPhone app
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
by Anam Hamid,  0
Pixel 5a release time frame revealed by a trusted insider
Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google introduces new 4K Plus add-on on YouTube TV
State and Federal antitrust suits against Facebook are tossed by a judge
by Alan Friedman,  0
State and Federal antitrust suits against Facebook are tossed by a judge
Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google Drive first to have Android 12 animated splash screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless