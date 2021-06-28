Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices

Microsoft launches Xbox Cloud Gaming service on iOS devices0
What's great about this is the Xbox Cloud Gaming is included in the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which costs just $15 per month ($1 for the first month). If you're already an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber and live in one of the 22 countries that support Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can now play games on your iOS device completely free.
Currently, to ensure the lowest latency and highest quality experience across the widest set of devices, the service is capable of streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. And since many of the games from the Xbox Game Pass library features custom touch controls, you'll be able to play them on your iPhone or iPad without having to use a compatible controller.