Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Microsoft Games

Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhones and iPads

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 20, 2021, 12:05 AM
Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhones and iPads
After testing its cloud game streaming service for several months, Microsoft announced that it will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhones and iPads this week. Starting April 20, Microsoft will send invitations to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, which will allow them to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta on their iOS devices.

There will be more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles to play during the limited beta. As Microsoft continues to test the service, more players in all 22 supported countries will receive invitations, as well as add support for more devices.

If you're one of the lucky players who receive an invitation to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller to start playing. Or, you can use touch controls if the game you're playing supports that. Currently, there are more than 50 titles that feature custom touch controls support.

The limited beta is meant to fine-tune many of the service's features while trying to offer players a consistent experience across platforms, so if you find that some things aren't working as intended, this is probably why.

Remember that to get an Xbox Cloud Gaming invitation, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which costs $15 per month.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's battery life could be worse than predecessor's
Popular stories
New report tips off major upgrade prepared for Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 5G
Popular stories
Best new phones expected in 2021
Popular stories
First Samsung Galaxy S22 leak says Time-of-Flight (ToF) camera unlikely

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store
Popular stories
Samsung could be planning a slightly updated design for Galaxy Watch 4

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless