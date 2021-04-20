Microsoft brings Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhones and iPads

After testing its cloud game streaming service for several months, Microsoft announced
that it will bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to iPhones and iPads this week. Starting April 20, Microsoft
will send invitations to select Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, which will allow them to test the Xbox Cloud Gaming limited beta on their iOS devices.
There will be more than 100 Xbox Game Pass titles to play during the limited beta. As Microsoft continues to test the service, more players in all 22 supported countries will receive invitations, as well as add support for more devices.
If you're one of the lucky players who receive an invitation to Xbox Cloud Gaming, you'll need a compatible Bluetooth or USB-connected controller to start playing. Or, you can use touch controls if the game you're playing supports that. Currently, there are more than 50 titles that feature custom touch controls support.
The limited beta is meant to fine-tune many of the service's features while trying to offer players a consistent experience across platforms, so if you find that some things aren't working as intended, this is probably why.
Remember that to get an Xbox Cloud Gaming invitation, you'll need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, which costs $15 per month.
