The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever

At last, the smaller Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is available at a compelling discount of its own, fetching $489.99 instead of $549.99 in a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also under the hood and no productivity-enhancing accessories included.





Despite its relatively compact size, this 8.8-inch iPad Air alternative packs a remarkable amount of raw power thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor equipped among others with state-of-the-art Elite Gaming and Ray Tracing technologies.





In terms of bang for your buck, it's definitely hard to argue with that reduced $489.99 price when you get a pair of "superlinear" speakers capable of taking your gaming to the next level, as well as a gorgeous "PureSight" display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate support.





The 6,550mAh battery is not very large, but that's perfectly understandable given the 7.79mm wasp waist and low 350-gram weight of this all-metal beaut. Lenovo is also ready to guarantee that the inexpensive high-end tablet will stay nice and cool during your lengthiest gaming sessions thanks to a super-advanced "ColdFront Vapor Chamber" system, and perhaps even more notably, the company is committing to three major OS updates too.



Weirdly enough, it has to be said that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 actually made its debut at a retail price of $499.99 in January, recently going up to $549.99 and thus receiving a discount now that only equates to $10 compared to that original MSRP. Still, what matters more than anything is this excellent tablet is today cheaper than ever before.