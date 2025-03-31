The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're a fan of Lenovo's always well-equipped and almost always irresistibly priced Android tablets, you probably remember that the company both unveiled and commercially released two very interesting new high-end models back at the beginning of the year.
These were certainly not cheap enough to take on Apple's "regular" iPad or Samsung's mid-end Galaxy Tab A9+ giant, but compared to the latest iPad Pros or the Tab S10 Ultra flagship, the 12.7-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus became impressively affordable impressively fast (with a stylus and keyboard bundled in).
At last, the smaller Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is available at a compelling discount of its own, fetching $489.99 instead of $549.99 in a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also under the hood and no productivity-enhancing accessories included.
Despite its relatively compact size, this 8.8-inch iPad Air alternative packs a remarkable amount of raw power thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor equipped among others with state-of-the-art Elite Gaming and Ray Tracing technologies.
Ironically, there's a newer and obviously faster Qualcomm chipset with "Elite" in its name that the Legion Tab Gen 3 could have used to truly elevate its gaming prowess, but even with the Gen 3 SoC inside, this Gen 3 device undeniably stands tall among the best tablets money can buy in the US right now.
In terms of bang for your buck, it's definitely hard to argue with that reduced $489.99 price when you get a pair of "superlinear" speakers capable of taking your gaming to the next level, as well as a gorgeous "PureSight" display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate support.
The 6,550mAh battery is not very large, but that's perfectly understandable given the 7.79mm wasp waist and low 350-gram weight of this all-metal beaut. Lenovo is also ready to guarantee that the inexpensive high-end tablet will stay nice and cool during your lengthiest gaming sessions thanks to a super-advanced "ColdFront Vapor Chamber" system, and perhaps even more notably, the company is committing to three major OS updates too.
Recommended Stories
Weirdly enough, it has to be said that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 actually made its debut at a retail price of $499.99 in January, recently going up to $549.99 and thus receiving a discount now that only equates to $10 compared to that original MSRP. Still, what matters more than anything is this excellent tablet is today cheaper than ever before.
Recommended Stories
31 Mar, 2025The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
25 Mar, 2025This budget Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is a delight at its Amazon Spring Sale price The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount Treat yourself to the Lenovo Tab Plus and save big during Amazon's Spring Sale
20 Mar, 2025The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: