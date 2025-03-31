Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
If you're a fan of Lenovo's always well-equipped and almost always irresistibly priced Android tablets, you probably remember that the company both unveiled and commercially released two very interesting new high-end models back at the beginning of the year.

These were certainly not cheap enough to take on Apple's "regular" iPad or Samsung's mid-end Galaxy Tab A9+ giant, but compared to the latest iPad Pros or the Tab S10 Ultra flagship, the 12.7-inch Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus became impressively affordable impressively fast (with a stylus and keyboard bundled in).

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$489 99
$549 99
$60 off (11%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color
Buy at Lenovo

At last, the smaller Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is available at a compelling discount of its own, fetching $489.99 instead of $549.99 in a 256GB storage variant with 12GB RAM also under the hood and no productivity-enhancing accessories included.

Despite its relatively compact size, this 8.8-inch iPad Air alternative packs a remarkable amount of raw power thanks to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor equipped among others with state-of-the-art Elite Gaming and Ray Tracing technologies.

Ironically, there's a newer and obviously faster Qualcomm chipset with "Elite" in its name that the Legion Tab Gen 3 could have used to truly elevate its gaming prowess, but even with the Gen 3 SoC inside, this Gen 3 device undeniably stands tall among the best tablets money can buy in the US right now.

In terms of bang for your buck, it's definitely hard to argue with that reduced $489.99 price when you get a pair of "superlinear" speakers capable of taking your gaming to the next level, as well as a gorgeous "PureSight" display with a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and 165Hz refresh rate support.

The 6,550mAh battery is not very large, but that's perfectly understandable given the 7.79mm wasp waist and low 350-gram weight of this all-metal beaut. Lenovo is also ready to guarantee that the inexpensive high-end tablet will stay nice and cool during your lengthiest gaming sessions thanks to a super-advanced "ColdFront Vapor Chamber" system, and perhaps even more notably, the company is committing to three major OS updates too.

Recommended Stories
Weirdly enough, it has to be said that the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 actually made its debut at a retail price of $499.99 in January, recently going up to $549.99 and thus receiving a discount now that only equates to $10 compared to that original MSRP. Still, what matters more than anything is this excellent tablet is today cheaper than ever before.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

Recommended Stories

Lenovo Tab - Deals History
90 stories
31 Mar, 2025
The 'elite' gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is neatly discounted for the first time ever
25 Mar, 2025
This budget Lenovo Tab M11 bundle is a delight at its Amazon Spring Sale price The mid-range Lenovo Tab M9 is a Big Spring must-buy at a huge 47 percent discount Treat yourself to the Lenovo Tab Plus and save big during Amazon's Spring Sale
20 Mar, 2025
The Lenovo Tab M11 gets yet another tempting discount at the official store
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
AT&T is shutting down a major texting service
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
The 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 is a top bargain at this year's Amazon Spring Sale
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users

Latest News

Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Google Keep app for Android adds new feature to quickly create text notes
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
Sketchy social media post gives BlackBerry fans hope for the return of the smartphone brand
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The 11-inch iPad Air (M2) is now available for up to $180 off, outshining its successor
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
The Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar drops to its best price on Amazon once again
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Productivity powerhouse MacBook Air 13-inch (M3) is selling like hot cakes at $250 off
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
Leaker reveals how Apple will make the iPhone Fold's internal display familiar to iPad users
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless