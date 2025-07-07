Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
Upcoming event
Amazon Prime Day is almost here! Don't miss out – check out the early deals now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Day brings some of the best tech deals of the year

The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a Black Friday in July doorbuster like no other at a $120 discount

One of the best Lenovo tablets available in the US right now is on sale at a lower-than-ever price for a limited time this week.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3
Fairly reasonably priced at $549.99, the hardcore gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is an outright steal at $429.99. Marked down by up to $100 a few different times over the last couple of months, the extraordinarily powerful and remarkably stylish 8.8-inch slate is now on sale at a new record high discount of 120 bucks for a limited time.

This totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal is part of a sitewide Lenovo.com/us Black Friday in July campaign, and just like the "real" Black Friday sales events organized in the fall, it's likely to last more than a measly 24 hours. At the same time, your demand could wipe out the company's inventory at any moment, so it might not be wise to delay your purchase too much.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3

$429 99
$549 99
$120 off (22%)
256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included
Buy at Lenovo

After all, this is an Android tablet like very few available in the US right now, with not just a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, but a generous 12 gigs of RAM and state-of-the-art Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber technology as well.

That latter component guarantees your little gaming beast will stay nice and cool during the lengthiest Call of Duty sessions, while the 8.8-inch "PureSight" screen comes with 165Hz refresh rate support to ensure ultra-smooth gameplay and responsiveness at all times.

Of course, any mobile gaming machine also needs a generous battery to keep its most demanding users satisfied, and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 checks that box surprisingly well, with 6,550mAh cell capacity. That's especially surprising when you consider that the device tips the scales at only 350 grams while measuring less than 8mm thick. Oh, and if you need a little extra fuel fast, the relatively affordable tablet has a decidedly impressive 65W charger in its standard retail box.

Granted, the long-term software support is likely to be... underwhelming at best, at least compared with Apple's best iPads and Samsung's top Galaxy Tab options. But you obviously can't have it all at only $429.99, and with neat stuff like dual USB-C ports, bypass charging, and super linear speakers, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 pretty much has everything you could wish for aside from guaranteed Android 18 or 19 updates.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 4

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 7

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Amazon Galaxy Z Fold 7 listing might make you fall deeper in love with Samsung's next foldable
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Three Pixel 10 Pro features that could make me switch back to Google in 2025
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
Fold 7 and Flip 7 to hit the shelves earlier than previously rumored
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales
Samsung is having major profitability issues due (among others) to poor Galaxy S25 series sales

Latest News

The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
The foldable iPhone may not have Face ID
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE makes a final unofficial appearance and punches above the Razr Plus 2025
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Samsung isn't going to wait for a privacy scandal – here’s what it’s doing instead
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Galaxy Z Flip 7 looks drastically different from Flip 6 in leaked video
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
Apple is challenging the new reality it was forced into
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless