The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a Black Friday in July doorbuster like no other at a $120 discount
One of the best Lenovo tablets available in the US right now is on sale at a lower-than-ever price for a limited time this week.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Fairly reasonably priced at $549.99, the hardcore gaming-friendly Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is an outright steal at $429.99. Marked down by up to $100 a few different times over the last couple of months, the extraordinarily powerful and remarkably stylish 8.8-inch slate is now on sale at a new record high discount of 120 bucks for a limited time.
This totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal is part of a sitewide Lenovo.com/us Black Friday in July campaign, and just like the "real" Black Friday sales events organized in the fall, it's likely to last more than a measly 24 hours. At the same time, your demand could wipe out the company's inventory at any moment, so it might not be wise to delay your purchase too much.
After all, this is an Android tablet like very few available in the US right now, with not just a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, but a generous 12 gigs of RAM and state-of-the-art Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber technology as well.
That latter component guarantees your little gaming beast will stay nice and cool during the lengthiest Call of Duty sessions, while the 8.8-inch "PureSight" screen comes with 165Hz refresh rate support to ensure ultra-smooth gameplay and responsiveness at all times.
Of course, any mobile gaming machine also needs a generous battery to keep its most demanding users satisfied, and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 checks that box surprisingly well, with 6,550mAh cell capacity. That's especially surprising when you consider that the device tips the scales at only 350 grams while measuring less than 8mm thick. Oh, and if you need a little extra fuel fast, the relatively affordable tablet has a decidedly impressive 65W charger in its standard retail box.
Granted, the long-term software support is likely to be... underwhelming at best, at least compared with Apple's best iPads and Samsung's top Galaxy Tab options. But you obviously can't have it all at only $429.99, and with neat stuff like dual USB-C ports, bypass charging, and super linear speakers, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 pretty much has everything you could wish for aside from guaranteed Android 18 or 19 updates.
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: