The Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 is a Black Friday in July doorbuster like no other at a $120 discount





This totally unprecedented and possibly unbeatable deal is part of a sitewide Lenovo.com/us Black Friday in July campaign, and just like the "real" Black Friday sales events organized in the fall, it's likely to last more than a measly 24 hours. At the same time, your demand could wipe out the company's inventory at any moment, so it might not be wise to delay your purchase too much.

Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 $429 99 $549 99 $120 off (22%) 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Processor, 8.8-Inch LTPS Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 165Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, Android 14, 6,550mAh Battery, 65W Charging, Two Superlinear Speakers with Stereo Audio and Dual X-Axis Haptics, 13 + 2MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, ColdFront Vapor Chamber Tech, Eclipse Black Color, Folio Case and Rapid Charge Adapter Included Buy at Lenovo





After all, this is an Android tablet like very few available in the US right now, with not just a snappy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor under the hood, but a generous 12 gigs of RAM and state-of-the-art Legion ColdFront Vapor Chamber technology as well.





That latter component guarantees your little gaming beast will stay nice and cool during the lengthiest Call of Duty sessions, while the 8.8-inch "PureSight" screen comes with 165Hz refresh rate support to ensure ultra-smooth gameplay and responsiveness at all times.

Of course, any mobile gaming machine also needs a generous battery to keep its most demanding users satisfied, and the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 checks that box surprisingly well, with 6,550mAh cell capacity. That's especially surprising when you consider that the device tips the scales at only 350 grams while measuring less than 8mm thick. Oh, and if you need a little extra fuel fast, the relatively affordable tablet has a decidedly impressive 65W charger in its standard retail box.





Granted, the long-term software support is likely to be... underwhelming at best, at least compared with Apple's best iPads and Samsung's top Galaxy Tab options . But you obviously can't have it all at only $429.99, and with neat stuff like dual USB-C ports, bypass charging, and super linear speakers, the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 pretty much has everything you could wish for aside from guaranteed Android 18 or 19 updates.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer