Best Buy makes the surprisingly premium Lenovo Tab M11 mid-ranger more affordable than ever before
This is not one of Lenovo's latest mid-range Android tablets, but at $119.99 and up, it's among the cheapest and thus one of the hardest to turn down right now.
If you're in the market for an affordable Android tablet this summer and can't decide between the Lenovo Tab and Lenovo Tab One, you might want to consider the Lenovo Tab M11 as well right now.
This is not one of the company's latest budget-friendly iPad alternatives, having seen daylight more than a year ago, but in many ways, it remains superior to Lenovo's newer tablet options with simpler names. For one thing, the M11 is bigger than both the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab and 8.7-inch Tab One, sporting an almost surprisingly high-quality LCD screen with an 11-inch diagonal, a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and 90Hz refresh rate support.
That's especially surprising considering the $119.99 and $139.99 currently charged by Best Buy for Lenovo Tab M11 variants with 64GB and 128GB internal storage space respectively. If you hurry, you're looking at saving a very cool 80 bucks on your favorite of those two configurations, and as you can imagine, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to qualify for these unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deals.
The Lenovo Tab M11, of course, has way more going for it than just a remarkably smooth and sharp display, with a Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speaker system, for instance, further contributing to a premium mobile entertainment experience.
Then you've got a more than respectable 7,040mAh battery squeezed into an impressively thin 7.15mm body, and if that number doesn't tell you much, the 10-hour endurance between charges promised (with uninterrupted video playback) should help seal the deal for bargain hunters focused primarily on that area.
Then again, the Lenovo Tab M11 shines in most key areas and departments (at $119.99 and up), including with a sleek dual-tone design, reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and decent 8MP front and rear-facing cameras. No, the software support is not great, but an official Android 15 update should arrive soon, followed by regular security patches for a few additional years. That's not too bad... for 120 or 140 bucks, right?
