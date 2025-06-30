Reserves open for the new Samsung phones!

Best Buy makes the surprisingly premium Lenovo Tab M11 mid-ranger more affordable than ever before

This is not one of Lenovo's latest mid-range Android tablets, but at $119.99 and up, it's among the cheapest and thus one of the hardest to turn down right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Tablets Deals Lenovo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo Tab M11
If you're in the market for an affordable Android tablet this summer and can't decide between the Lenovo Tab and Lenovo Tab One, you might want to consider the Lenovo Tab M11 as well right now.

This is not one of the company's latest budget-friendly iPad alternatives, having seen daylight more than a year ago, but in many ways, it remains superior to Lenovo's newer tablet options with simpler names. For one thing, the M11 is bigger than both the 10.1-inch Lenovo Tab and 8.7-inch Tab One, sporting an almost surprisingly high-quality LCD screen with an 11-inch diagonal, a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, and 90Hz refresh rate support.

Lenovo Tab M11

$119 99
$199 99
$80 off (40%)
64GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab M11

$139 99
$219 99
$80 off (36%)
128GB, 4GB RAM, 10.95-Inch LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Octa-Core MediaTek G88 Processor, Four Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, Storm Grey Color
Buy at BestBuy

That's especially surprising considering the $119.99 and $139.99 currently charged by Best Buy for Lenovo Tab M11 variants with 64GB and 128GB internal storage space respectively. If you hurry, you're looking at saving a very cool 80 bucks on your favorite of those two configurations, and as you can imagine, you don't need to meet any special requirements or jump through hoops of any sort to qualify for these unprecedented and presumably unbeatable deals.

The Lenovo Tab M11, of course, has way more going for it than just a remarkably smooth and sharp display, with a Dolby Atmos-tuned quad speaker system, for instance, further contributing to a premium mobile entertainment experience. 

Then you've got a more than respectable 7,040mAh battery squeezed into an impressively thin 7.15mm body, and if that number doesn't tell you much, the 10-hour endurance between charges promised (with uninterrupted video playback) should help seal the deal for bargain hunters focused primarily on that area.

Then again, the Lenovo Tab M11 shines in most key areas and departments (at $119.99 and up), including with a sleek dual-tone design, reasonably powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and decent 8MP front and rear-facing cameras. No, the software support is not great, but an official Android 15 update should arrive soon, followed by regular security patches for a few additional years. That's not too bad... for 120 or 140 bucks, right?

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Lenovo Tab - Deals History
112 stories
30 Jun, 2025
Best Buy makes the surprisingly premium Lenovo Tab M11 mid-ranger more affordable than ever before
25 Jun, 2025
Huge $170 discount hits the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus in this flash sale
18 Jun, 2025
This Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 3 bargain makes high-end Android gaming more affordable
17 Jun, 2025
At $126 off, the Lenovo Tab Plus is a no-brainer for everyday entertainment
11 Jun, 2025
Lenovo's featured sale makes the Idea Tab Pro a budget must-have
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 2

Is buying a Fairphone really ethical?

by DomtheCuber • 4

Samsung Galaxy S23 recall?

by la19CSK • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Google says you must disable this setting now to stop attacks from malicious texts
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Promised T-Mobile feature is live in T-Life for real this time
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
Latest Verizon offer is so good that its legitimacy is being questioned
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
New Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 renders show off Samsung’s much thinner side profile
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 sold me on foldables before the foldable iPhone could
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius
The Pixel 10’s “downgraded” camera might actually be genius

Latest News

Save up to a whopping $600 with these hot Galaxy Book deals at Samsung
Save up to a whopping $600 with these hot Galaxy Book deals at Samsung
This Nothing exclusive service center gets 98% of issues resolved in under 2 hours
This Nothing exclusive service center gets 98% of issues resolved in under 2 hours
Samsung’s big update for smartwatches is now rolling out to some models
Samsung’s big update for smartwatches is now rolling out to some models
Best Buy is clearing its Samsung Galaxy A35 5G inventory with a magnificent $100 discount
Best Buy is clearing its Samsung Galaxy A35 5G inventory with a magnificent $100 discount
A security update fixed battery life? Some Galaxy S24 and Fold 5 users think so
A security update fixed battery life? Some Galaxy S24 and Fold 5 users think so
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
Best Buy is now selling Samsung's breathtaking Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at $500 off with no strings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless