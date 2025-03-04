GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial
Samsung's unrivaled Galaxy Tab A9+ mid-ranger is even harder to turn down at these awesome discounts

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ still too rich for your blood even after a killer new $200 discount in both 128 and 256GB storage variants? Then you might want to consider the slightly lower-end (and naturally cheaper) Galaxy Tab A9+ at its own substantial discount of up to 120 bucks right now.

Yes, the 11-inch mid-ranger is also part of Samsung's massive new Discover sales event, going a whopping $120 under its $319.99 list price with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. Don't have $200 to spend on a well-balanced Android tablet with a large and sharp display, reasonably powerful Snapdragon 695 processor, solid battery life, excellent sound system, and stellar software support?

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$149 99
$219 99
$70 off (32%)
Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Three Color Options, No Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+

$199 99
$319 99
$120 off (38%)
Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Processor, 11-Inch TFT LCD Screen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 7,040mAh Battery with 15W Charging Capabilities, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Quad Speaker System, Graphite Color, No Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung

Rejoice, as Samsung is also selling this budget-friendly bad boy at a completely unbeatable price of $149.99 with 64 gigs of internal storage space and a 4GB memory count. Of course, those are some pretty big sacrifices for a lower spending of only $50, so I strongly recommend you opt for the costlier model if you can afford it.

Both Galaxy Tab A9 Plus configurations naturally come with the exact same 90Hz refresh rate-capable 11-inch LCD screen rocking a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, as well as a 7,040mAh battery equipped with 15W charging support, a microSD card slot for easy external storage expansion, and no less than four powerful speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

If those undeniably respectable specs are not enough to highlight the supremacy of the Tab A9+ in the affordable tablet arena today, you may also want to consider the very high likelihood that the device will soon run Android 15 on the software side of things and probably get an official Android 16 update too next year.

That's something no other sub-$200 slates out there can currently promise, which is the main reason why so many cash-strapped Android fans continue to favor Samsung's products over Lenovo's otherwise similarly well-equipped mid-end tablets, for instance.

Unfortunately, the Tab A9+ doesn't come with stylus support (let alone an actual S Pen in its standard retail box), but you obviously can't have it all at $149.99 or $199.99.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

