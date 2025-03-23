The affordable iPad 10 refuses to be replaced and is now selling at a cheaper price on Amazon
Apple may have released its all-new 11th-gen iPad, but if you're looking for the best deal on a budget Apple tablet, you should definitely go for the 10th-gen iPad with this offer.
Amazon is selling the 64GB Wi-Fi version of this entry-level slate at an appealing 23% discount. This brings the price down to under $270, saving you $80. Act quickly, though—the discount was $89 (26%) a few weeks ago, and no one knows when it might decrease again.
Released in 2022, the iPad 10 isn't exactly a spring chicken; however, it boasts Apple's A14 Bionic chip, which still packs a punch. This allows it to deliver fast performance and handle almost anything you throw its way.
In addition, the 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD display boasts a 2360 x 1640 resolution and delivers impressive visuals with vibrant colors. Of course, it can't match the Tandem OLED displays on the Pro models, but for the price, the screen offers great value.
So, yeah! The iPad 10 may be an older device, now that we have the latest 11th-gen. Yet, it's still worthy of your hard-earned cash, especially when you can score it at a discounted price. Therefore, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new iPad without breaking the bank now while the offer lasts!
Battery life is another highlight here. The 28.6Wh power cell on deck holds enough juice to last up to two days on a single charge with moderate usage. That's awesome since you won't have to worry about reaching for a charger during a hectic day.
