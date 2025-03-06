Amazon is amazingly slashing $50 off the starting price of Apple's new 13-inch iPad Air (M3) already
With the same undeniably appealing design, impressive overall specifications, and fairly reasonable retail price as its 2024 predecessor, that hot new 13-inch iPad Air with an improved Apple M3 chip looks like an absolute must-buy for folks who can't afford last year's evidently superior M4-powered iPad Pro 13.
Unveiled just a couple of days ago alongside its equally zippy 11-inch brother and a significantly humbler and cheaper new "regular" iPad, this bad boy is incredibly already available at a lower-than-"usual" price. Yes, Amazon is taking pre-orders for the iPad Air 13 (2025) at 50 bucks under its list price of $799 in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration and three different color options.
This totally unexpected and presumably unbeatable launch deal is different from what Best Buy offers for early adopters of both the new 11 and 13-inch iPad Airs, as it comes with absolutely no special requirements or strings attached of any sort. You don't have to subscribe to anything and you don't even need to apply a coupon code to your order for the aforementioned $799 price to be reduced by $50.
Naturally, that's not what we'd normally call a life-altering discount, but for a brand-new Apple product... that didn't seem overpriced to begin with, it's certainly nothing to sneeze at either.
Basically, what was already one of the best tablets available in (early) 2025 is now even better from a value standpoint, objectively crushing the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra at their latest Samsung Store discounts.
Granted, the iPad Air 13 (M3) still doesn't come with a stylus or keyboard included in its base price, offering nonetheless amazing bang for your buck between its beautiful Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, powerful stereo speaker system, solid battery life, stellar software support, native Apple Intelligence skills, and above all, that blazing fast Apple M3 processor.
Amazon's surprising $50 discount doesn't apply to any other 13-inch iPad Air (2025) variants apart from this cheapest one sans cellular connectivity, and it also doesn't seem to be good for the new and improved iPad Air 11 in any configuration. There's an extremely good chance that the deal will go away before the upgraded tablet is actually released on March 12, so you should definitely hurry up and pre-order it ASAP if you don't want to miss this super-early money-saving opportunity.
