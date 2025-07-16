Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a record low price

The Garmin Instinct 2X Solar comes with a super-robust construction, mind-blowing battery life, and many respectable specs and features at an unbeatable price right now.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar
A record low price after Prime Day? I bet you didn't expect to see that happening to a lot of mobile tech products, but it is true for at least one of the best smartwatches from Garmin right now. 

I'm talking about the Instinct 2X Solar, which may not the brand's newest wearable device, but it is still one of its most robust, long-lasting, and feature-packed models you can get on a budget. Normally priced at $449.99 and discounted many times over its more than two years on the market, this bad boy is incredibly cheaper than ever before in a graphite colorway.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar

$171 off (38%)
50mm Smartwatch with Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case, Power Glass Lens, GPS, Multi-Band Frequency Support, Built-in LED Flashlight, Heart Rate Monitoring, Pulse Ox Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Unlimited Battery Life with Solar Charging, Graphite Color
Buy at Amazon

Amazon is slashing no less than $171 (or 38 percent) off that list price with no special requirements at the time of this writing, thus beating its own discount from just last month and making an already excellent value proposition pretty much unrivaled. 

The key selling point of the Instinct 2X Solar (even at its regular price) is without a doubt its battery life, which starts at a mind-blowing 40 days in "smartwatch mode" and can go all the way up to... infinity. That's right, you're looking at an intelligent timepiece here that may never require recharging as long as you go out in the sun frequently enough. 

Of course, both the 40-day and "unlimited" battery life ratings will greatly depend on how much you use certain functions and features (mainly, the GPS connectivity) on the Garmin Instinct 2X Solar, but regardless of all that, the likes of the Apple Watch Series 10 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 clearly have nothing on this product, at least in this particular department.

Long-term durability is another area where the ultra-affordable Instinct 2X Solar undeniably excels thanks to a fiber-reinforced polymer case, Power Glass lens, water resistance up to 100 meters, and military-grade resistance to extreme temperatures, vibration, and even the occasional drop on a hard surface. Other respectable (at the very least) specs and capabilities include 24/7 heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, blood oxygen supervision, ABC sensors (altimeter, barometer, and compass), and yes, even a built-in LED flashlight to help guide you through the toughest nighttime adventures. That's a lot of value for not a whole lot of money right now, don't you think?

