The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus hits an all-time low with this featured deal
If you're seeking the perfect Galaxy Tab S9+ alternative that doesn't cost an arm and a leg, you should check out Lenovo's Yoga Tab Plus. This bad boy comes with its own keyboard and stylus at a very decent price of $699.99. But now, thanks to Lenovo's featured sale, you can get it with a huge $160 discount.
For context, this latest bargain knocks the mid-range Android tablet to $539.99, a lovely asking price. Not only that, this discount is also a first-time occurrence. The model was previously available with a $100 discount at Best Buy and the official store. In other words, you can now buy it at its lowest price ever.
Aside from that, this bad boy features a high-class Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip under the hood. It should handle everyday tasks effortlessly and excel in anything else you put it through. Moreover, it comes with 16GB RAM onboard, plus artificial intelligence features like Lenovo AI Now, which lets you easily retrieve info, summarize content, ask questions, and more.
As you can see, the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus delivers quite a bit. It may not be your first choice at its standard price, but now that it's $160 off and bundled with a stylus and keyboard, it's simply irresistible. Get it before Lenovo's featured deal ends.
While it might not be as popular as the Galaxy Tab S9 series, this Android 14 slate has a lot to offer. First of all, it features a fantastic 12.7-inch 3K display with 144Hz refresh rates and Dolby Vision support. While it's not an OLED panel, you still get satisfactory brightness levels and DCI-P3 color coverage, ensuring a broader, more vibrant range of colors for lifelike visuals.
Unlike some Android tablets, this buddy comes with a high-class speaker system, too. You have six Harman Kardon speakers on deck, which support Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience. Additionally, the slate gets Android 15 as a final OS version and security updates until 2029.
