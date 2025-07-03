Grab the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro and save $100 with this rare sale
This Lenovo tablet has never been cheaper, making it a solid pick for users seeking a sub-$300 tablet with a stylus and some smart features.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for your next budget Android tablet with a stylus? Well, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro should be on your radar. The device is currently available at a new all-time low, offered for $100 off its original $389.99.
That's right—this slate has never been cheaper. The current Lenovo Store sale beats all previous bargains (which maxed out at $93 off), making it one of the best options for users seeking serious value for money.
You get quad JBL speakers for immersive audio during binge-watching sessions or video calls. Performance is great for the price, too. The model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chip, handling everyday tasks effortlessly. There are even some AI features on deck, such as Circle to Search. On top of all that, the Android tablet boasts a large 10,200mAh battery with 45W wired charging speeds, providing plenty of screen time between charges.
Just like the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024), this device comes with a stylus in the box, sparing you the extra cost. And with no discounts on Samsung's option, the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro stands out as a true budget champ. Don't miss your chance to save $100 on it with Lenovo's latest offer.
The Idea Tab Pro is perfect for students and casual users, featuring a vibrant 12.7-inch 3K display with a snappy 144Hz refresh rate. While it might not get bright enough for comfortable use under direct sunlight, you should have no issues with visibility indoors.
Can't decide between this fella and the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)? Well, the Idea Tab Pro is a compelling alternative with its larger display, higher refresh rate, and significantly bigger battery. Also, while Samsung leads in software support with four years of major OS updates, Lenovo's device isn't half bad with two major updates and four years of security patches.
