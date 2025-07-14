Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at its best price yet
Lenovo's doorbuster sale has knocked the Yoga Tab Plus to a new all-time low, making it an incredible bargain.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you're after a solid Android tablet, forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+—the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the one to consider. It features a large display, comes bundled with a keyboard pack and stylus, and normally goes for $769.99. But now, Lenovo's doorbuster sale drops it to just $539.99—a massive $230 off!
We've seen this particular device on sale many times before, but this $230 discount is a first. For context, the slate was $170 off back in June, and its previous best price was $599.99—shortly before Lenovo unexpectedly raised prices on several products, including the Yoga Tab Plus.
Beyond the high-quality display, you've got solid performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The tablet also arrives with 16GB RAM, which ensures AI features run without hiccups. Speaking of which, the device features Lenovo AI Now, Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and Lenovo AI Transcript, designed to make your everyday interactions much smoother and more enjoyable.
Bottom line: The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus certainly packs a punch—powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, superb display quality for the price, great speakers, and AI extras. Paired with a keyboard and a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, it's all the more impressive, especially when it's $230 off! Grab yours with Lenovo's doorbuster promo and save while it lasts.
But what's so special about this bad boy? Quite a bit, actually. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With vivid colors and high brightness levels (900 nits), this fella is undoubtedly impressive on that front.
Beyond the high-quality display, you've got solid performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The tablet also arrives with 16GB RAM, which ensures AI features run without hiccups. Speaking of which, the device features Lenovo AI Now, Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and Lenovo AI Transcript, designed to make your everyday interactions much smoother and more enjoyable.
Other standout perks include a solid six-speaker system by Harman Kardon and a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. On top of everything else, the Yoga Tab Plus comes with relatively long software support. It ships with Android 14 and is set to receive OS upgrades until Android 17, plus four years of regular security support.
Bottom line: The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus certainly packs a punch—powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 performance, superb display quality for the price, great speakers, and AI extras. Paired with a keyboard and a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, it's all the more impressive, especially when it's $230 off! Grab yours with Lenovo's doorbuster promo and save while it lasts.
