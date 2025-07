Forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ and grab the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus at its best price yet

The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is $230 off right now $539 99 $769 99 $230 off (30%) Lenovo's doorbuster sale has knocked the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus down to a new all-time low. The tablet sells for $230 off right now, making it a solid pick for just about any Android tablet fan. It ships with a Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus keyboard pack and a Tab Pen Pro. Buy at Lenovo

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free! Secure your connection now at a bargain price!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

If you're after a solid Android tablet , forget the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ —the Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus is the one to consider. It features a large display, comes bundled with a keyboard pack and stylus, and normally goes for $769.99. But now, Lenovo's doorbuster sale drops it to just $539.99—a massive $230 off!We've seen this particular device on sale many times before, but this $230 discount is a first. For context, the slate was $170 off back in June, and its previous best price was $599.99—shortly before Lenovo unexpectedly raised prices on several products, including the Yoga Tab Plus.But what's so special about this bad boy? Quite a bit, actually. It boasts a 12.7-inch 3K PureSight Pro display with a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. With vivid colors and high brightness levels (900 nits), this fella is undoubtedly impressive on that front.Beyond the high-quality display, you've got solid performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. The tablet also arrives with 16GB RAM, which ensures AI features run without hiccups. Speaking of which, the device features Lenovo AI Now, Circle to Search, Google Gemini, and Lenovo AI Transcript, designed to make your everyday interactions much smoother and more enjoyable.Other standout perks include a solid six-speaker system by Harman Kardon and a hefty 10,200mAh battery with 45W charging support. On top of everything else, the Yoga Tab Plus comes with relatively long software support. It ships with Android 14 and is set to receive OS upgrades until Android 17, plus four years of regular security support.Bottom line: The Lenovo Yoga Tab Plus certainly packs a punch—powerfulperformance, superb display quality for the price, great speakers, and AI extras. Paired with a keyboard and a Lenovo Tab Pen Pro, it's all the more impressive, especially when it's $230 off! Grab yours with Lenovo's doorbuster promo and save while it lasts.