Grab Samsung Galaxy 5G for free at Total Wireless

Kuo says new Apple CEO removed Vision Pro headsets from the roadmap to focus on this device

In one of his first acts as CEO, John Ternus decides to focus on the product once called Apple's "Next Big Thing."

0
Alan Friedman
By
Apple Wearables
Add as a preferred source on Google
Vision Pro headset and battery pack on a table.
Apple is replacing Vision Pro sequels and is focusing on this device instead | Image by PhoneArena
While the Vision Pro still remains the most ambitious Apple product ever made, and it does do a number of impressive things, the tech giant is reportedly eliminating the spatial computer's successor models. The change in plans has been decided on by incoming CEO John Ternus, who apparently made the decision to do this a while ago. Apple will instead focus on its smart glasses, which not only have more appeal for a broader range of consumers, but are also cheaper.

Will smart glasses be the first big product to kick off Apple's Ternus era?


This information came from TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is considered one of the top experts in turning supply chain data into credible information. Kuo wrote on X that Ternus (better get used to seeing that name) has decided to hold off on the previous plans to make a second-generation Vision Pro and a lighter version of the mixed-reality headset.

Kuo did say that by checking Apple's supply chain, he has come to the conclusion that the glasses everyone is waiting for, the AR/XR model that sports a display, and supports Augmented Reality (AR), has been pushed back to a 2029 release. He also stated that the display-less model, which will compete with the Ray-Ban Meta, is still expected to ship in 2027.

Video Thumbnail


There was a time, a little after Google Glass was introduced, when smart glasses seemed to be the next big thing from Apple and would replace the iPhone. On April 4, 2012, Google introduced Project Glass by releasing a video showing how a Google Glass wearer could use the specs to get through an entire day. From going through his appointments in the morning to arranging a meeting with a friend via text, the Google Glass wearer uses AR to view data that appears right in front of his eyes.

AR smart glasses can easily be identified as the next big mobile device after the smartphone


Heading to Strand Books, the smart glasses show the user that the subway is down. It is not a problem as walking directions to the store appear. Inside Strand Books, the store is mapped out, and the user gets directions to the store's music section.

Recommended For You
Which product do you plan to buy?
0 Votes

The video showed how useful smart glasses can be. The problem with Google Glass was that Google started to hype it before the wearable was ready to be sold to the public. People were worried that Glass wearers were taking pictures of them without consent; movie theaters banned the smart glasses because some users were recording bootleg copies of first-run movies.

Google wasn't ready to make Glass a consumer product


Google, realizing that it bit off more than it could chew, stopped selling the consumer Explorer edition in January 2015. The company continued to sell the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 to business users and they did perform well. But on March 15, 2023, Google stopped selling all versions of Google Glass.

Google had been so serious about selling Google Glass as a consumer product, that it set up high-end fitting rooms where early adopters could try on the device, have it fitted to their face, and learn how to use the product. In 2013 and 2014, Google started planning to convert massive floating barges into luxury showrooms.

A couple of things that Apple needs to do to prevent running into the same problems as Google


To make sure that Apple's AR/XR glasses don't run into the same problems that Google Glass had, Apple will need to include a light that allows bystanders to understand that the camera is being used to take photographs or record video. This way users aren't accused of taking pictures and videos of people without their approval. 

Another issue that killed Google Glass was the pricing. The Explorer Edition had an introductory price of $1,500. Yet, some reports indicate that the retail price was going to be between $299 and $600. Vision Pro, with 256GB of storage, is priced at $3,499, and the N50, the smart glasses Apple plans on releasing next year without a display, is rumored to cost somewhere between $200 to $500.

However, consumers won't get away so easily when it comes to 2029's Augmented Reality/Mixed Reality smart glasses with optical wave guide displays. This model is the true holder of "The Next Big Thing" name and could cost $700 to more than $1,000.
Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART
$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.webp
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 2
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Smartphones must have user-replaceable batteries by 2027. But not your iPhone. Here's why
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
Samsung Messages dies in July, and its Google replacement isn't a clean swap
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
T-Mobile users are realizing their power, and it's costing the carrier
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
AT&T and T-Mobile look on as Verizon continues its winning streak
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
SpaceX takes direct aim at T-Mobile and Verizon in a move that AT&T users will also cheer
Latest News
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Customers visiting Verizon stores have to wait hours to see a rep and now we know why
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Some T-Mobile reps say they have lost sales due to T-Life
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
Google announcing its AI Search makeover has had an unintended effect on DuckDuckGo
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
One UI 9 slipped in one quiet change that Samsung phone thieves will hate
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Lite makes it incredibly easy to not overspend at under $300 on Amazon
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team
The Galaxy S27 Ultra could outperform every flagship before it thanks to this Samsung research team