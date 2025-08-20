I just found a killer iPad Air M2 deal you just can't miss out on
At $170 off, the 13-inch iPad Air M2 is absolutely irresistible, and I suggest you grab one before it's too late.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
I don’t know if it’s just me, but I don’t really care about having the latest and greatest tech, so long as I’m getting solid performance at an exciting discount. And the iPad Air M2 delivers just that, particularly the 13-inch variant. Right now, it’s down by $170, bringing the 128GB version in Purple to just about $630.
Now, the iPad Air M3 delivers even better performance than its predecessor. But hey — Amazon is now giving you a relatively modest 10% discount on select 13-inch variants. So, clearly, the M2-powered beast is the better pick, especially when it’s a hefty $170 cheaper than usual.
Battery life is another standout, by the way. The 13-inch iPad Air M2 gives you well over 14 hours of nonstop browsing per charge or about eight hours of video streaming. Let’s not forget about the Apple Pencil Pro support. While casual users might not need this extra, creatives will certainly appreciate it.
So, however you look at it, the iPad Air M2 stands out as a premium and powerful device, and honestly, I think it’s an incredibly smart buy right now. That $170 discount on Amazon makes it feel like a no-brainer for anyone looking for a big, capable iPad without paying extra for the newest Air model.
But what’s so tempting about this tablet, aside from the impressive price cut? Aside from the iPad Pro lineup, the iPad Air is the most powerful iPadOS tablet, packing incredible potential right at your fingertips. Although it’s not the latest model, the M2-powered beast is still more than capable of running even the heaviest apps. Whether you’re multitasking, handling work-related tasks, or simply enjoying your favorite TV shows, the device breezes through everything.
Beyond the exceptional performance, this Apple tablet features a fantastic 13-inch display with crisp resolution and excellent color accuracy. That said, the refresh rate isn’t quite as premium as on the iPad Pro M4 — here, the screen is capped at 60Hz. The good news? The newer iPad Air M3 doesn’t improve on that, so paying more won’t get you a smoother experience.
