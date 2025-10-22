Limited-time deal slashes 42% off JBL Xtreme 4, dropping it to irresistible price

Bluetooth speakers

JBL Xtreme 4: Save a whopping $160 at Woot! $219 95 $379 95 $160 off (42%) Woot is offering a massive $160 discount on the loud JBL Xtreme 4, slashing a whopping 42% off its price. This lets you treat yourself to a unit for just under $220. The speaker ranks among the best on the market, delivering high-end sound and solid durability. Save with this limited-time deal while you can!

Yep! That’s right! This loud portablecan be yours for less if you act fast and snag one with this limited-time deal at Woot, which takes a whole 42% off the device’s price. This means you can get a solid speaker for parties for only $219.95 and save a whopping $160. The device also comes with Woot’s 90-day Limited Warranty, giving you peace of mind that you’ll be covered for a few months.That said, if you want to get a model with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty, be sure to snag a brand-new JBL Xtreme 4 at Walmart, where this bad boy is selling for $102 off its price and can be yours for $277.99.As for the speaker, it may be on the larger side, measuring 11.69 inches in width, 5.87 inches in height, and 5.55 inches in depth, but it delivers loud sound, making it a great pick for bigger gatherings. You can even pair it with other PartyBoost-compatible speakers if you want even more power to crank things up at your next party.It’s quite durable, too. Thanks to its IP67 dust and water resistant rating, it’s fully dustproof and can withstand full submersion of up to 3.3 feet in water for up to 30 minutes. In other words, you can bring it to the park or the beach without any concerns.When we factor everything in, the JBL Xtreme 4 is an absolute no-brainer at its current price on Woot. It’s a solid pick at its Walmart price as well. So don’t dilly-dally—upgrade your listening with this bad boy today!