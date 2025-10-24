Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Walmart slashes a poetic $111 off the loud JBL Xtreme 3

The speaker delivers loud sound and is a great choice for parties. Don't miss out!

If you’re in the market for a new party speaker, we believe the following deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 might tickle your fancy. Sure, it may be an older-gen device, but a sweet $111 discount at Walmart puts it back into the spotlight.

Psst: the JBL Charge 6 is a top choice at 30% off if you're looking for a compact yet loud Bluetooth speaker.

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $111 at Walmart!

$218 95
$329 95
$111 off (34%)
Act fast and save $111 on the JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart. The speaker delivers a loud sound and boasts high durability. It's a solid pick for shoppers in the market for a new party speaker. Don't miss out!
Buy at Walmart


With this markdown, you can currently snag one for just $218.95, instead of splurging about $329, which isn’t a bad deal at all. Yes, we agree it’s not as enticing as the $120 discount we saw around the end of September. Then again, scoring $111 off is still a solid — and quite poetic — offer, especially considering how much value this bad boy still brings to the table.

As a proper speaker for parties, it offers loud sound, making it a great pick for shoppers who often host mid-sized to big gatherings and need top-quality audio. And for the times it’s just not loud enough, it supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with other compatible speakers for, well, a party boost.

You’ll also have peace of mind knowing that your speaker can handle anything from dust particles to splashes to full submersion. It sports a high IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, which means it is dust-proof and can even be dunked in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without getting damaged.

Now add a battery life of up to 15 hours and the ability to double as a power bank to charge your phone, and you get a speaker that ticks all the right boxes. Well, probably except for one thing, as it’s not a particularly small device. On the flip side, it comes with a carrying strap for easier portability. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in the product box and get one for less now!

