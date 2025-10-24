Walmart slashes a poetic $111 off the loud JBL Xtreme 3
The speaker delivers loud sound and is a great choice for parties. Don't miss out!
If you’re in the market for a new party speaker, we believe the following deal on the JBL Xtreme 3 might tickle your fancy. Sure, it may be an older-gen device, but a sweet $111 discount at Walmart puts it back into the spotlight.
Psst: the JBL Charge 6 is a top choice at 30% off if you're looking for a compact yet loud Bluetooth speaker.
As a proper speaker for parties, it offers loud sound, making it a great pick for shoppers who often host mid-sized to big gatherings and need top-quality audio. And for the times it’s just not loud enough, it supports PartyBoost, allowing you to pair it with other compatible speakers for, well, a party boost.
Now add a battery life of up to 15 hours and the ability to double as a power bank to charge your phone, and you get a speaker that ticks all the right boxes. Well, probably except for one thing, as it’s not a particularly small device. On the flip side, it comes with a carrying strap for easier portability. So, if it fits the bill, don’t miss out! Tap the deal button in the product box and get one for less now!
With this markdown, you can currently snag one for just $218.95, instead of splurging about $329, which isn’t a bad deal at all. Yes, we agree it’s not as enticing as the $120 discount we saw around the end of September. Then again, scoring $111 off is still a solid — and quite poetic — offer, especially considering how much value this bad boy still brings to the table.
You’ll also have peace of mind knowing that your speaker can handle anything from dust particles to splashes to full submersion. It sports a high IP67 rating for dust and water resistance, which means it is dust-proof and can even be dunked in up to 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes without getting damaged.
