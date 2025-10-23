One of the best sub-$100 JBL speakers is now 25% off on Amazon
The JBL Clip 5 is compact, powerful, and much cheaper than usual right now.
Dead-simple to use, featuring a built-in clip that lets you attach it to backpacks for hikes, and now, just under $60, it's among the best sub-$100 speakers. If you're after an outdoor-ready, compact Bluetooth speaker at an affordable price, now's your chance to save.
Given its size, the Clip 5 certainly doesn't pump out the same output as the Charge 6 or the Flip 7. But it's still more powerful than its predecessor while keeping the same rugged design, making it a top pick for outdoor adventures. And with an IP67 rating, you won't have to worry about water or dust damage as much.
This compact fella delivers a pretty solid audio, too. With mostly decent highs, respectable low-end, and good clarity, it's suitable for all sorts of music. For those seeking customizations, the JBL Portable app has a simple equalizer that helps you fine-tune its sound to your taste. Factor in the 12-hour playtime, and you've got a pretty solid choice for casual use.
Truth be told, there's very little to complain about here. The JBL Clip 5 is durable, sounds more than good enough for casual use, and its compact size makes it ideal for travel. Sure, it might not be your top pick for home use — or if you crave room-filling sound — but for most users, it's more than fine.
The best part? The JBL Clip 5 is an incredibly good bargain right now, thanks to Amazon's generous limited-time sale. If you're tempted, now's your chance to pick a favorite and save big!
