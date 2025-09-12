Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart

This tiny but mighty speaker now costs less, making it a perfect on-the-go companion.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a JBL Clip 5 speaker attached to a person's backpack.
Don’t need a bulky portable Bluetooth speaker but still want great audio? Well, you can now get it at a pretty generous discount — the JBL Clip 5 is back on sale at Walmart. Right now, this budget-friendly unit costs only $54.97, down by $25 from its original asking price. That’s a pretty solid promo you can’t find at Amazon and Best Buy, by the way, which makes it even more attractive.

The JBL Clip 5 is 31% off at Walmart

$54 97
$79 95
$25 off (31%)
The JBL Clip 5 is a much more attractive choice for music lovers, thanks to its latest Walmart promo. Right now, you can get the model in Black for 31% off, which saves you $25. With its solid audio and ultra-portable design, it's a solid pick for just about any music lover.
Buy at Walmart

Soundcore Select 4 Go: 34% off at Amazon

$12 off (34%)
If you're looking for an even cheaper ultra-small speaker, the Soundcore Select 4 Go might be the perfect alternative. Right now, this model sells for a massive 34% off at Amazon in all colors, bringing it to an irresistibly low price.
Buy at Amazon

If you feel like coughing up nearly $55 for your ultra-small music companion is a bit much, we might have the perfect alternative. The Soundcore Select 4 Go, which normally costs only $35, can now be yours for just under $23 at Amazon. That’s 34% off its original price across colors!

The Soundcore model is undeniably cheaper, but it offers 5W audio. The JBL option, on the other hand, gives you twice as much. Not only that, but it also has a built-in carabiner, making it incredibly convenient to attach to your backpack, belt, and more.

With punchy bass and some EQ customizations on deck, the Clip 5 is one of the best-sounding small speakers money can buy. Although it plays mono audio, you can pair two for full stereo. By the way, the unit also works with Auracast, letting you connect it to multiple compatible JBL speakers for louder, more immersive sound.

Like most JBL models, the Clip 5 features a highly durable design and an IP67 rating. Whether you’re having a picnic at the park or enjoying your favorite jams by the pool, it’s built to accompany you to all your adventures.

What about battery life? You can expect up to 12 hours of music per charge, plus an extra three hours with Playtime Boost. In contrast, the more affordable Soundcore model lasts up to 20 hours, giving it the edge in battery life.

Still, with louder audio and Auracast support, the JBL Clip 5 could be the smarter choice. And now that you can get it for $25 off at Walmart, it’s even more attractive. Don’t miss out.

Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
179 stories
12 Sep, 2025
Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart
10 Sep, 2025
The bass-heavy JBL Xtreme 3 is now way more attractive at 33% off
27 Aug, 2025
The JBL Charge 6 is hands-down my top pick at its new best price The Bose SoundLink Flex 2nd Gen just got even cheaper on Amazon
25 Aug, 2025
The Bose SoundLink Max is stylish, loud, and even more tempting at this Amazon price
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra looks ancient next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Google pulls extremely useful Pixel 10 feature to "enhance" its performance
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Carrier trade-in deals surface for the new iPhone 17 line
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant
Latest speed test shows T-Mobile users should avoid one iPhone 17 variant

Latest News

Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Decision by Apple means even the Exynos 2600 outperforms the A19 Pro AP
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
Apple may have made battery capacity numbers meaningless with the iPhone Air
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
These are all the products Apple has stopped selling since its big event
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
How to use the controversial T-Life app to get your new iPhone via T-Mobile
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
OnePlus 15 might put the Galaxy S26 Ultra build to shame
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless