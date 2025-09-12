Grab the ultra-small JBL Clip 5 at an extra-attractive price at Walmart
This tiny but mighty speaker now costs less, making it a perfect on-the-go companion.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Don’t need a bulky portable Bluetooth speaker but still want great audio? Well, you can now get it at a pretty generous discount — the JBL Clip 5 is back on sale at Walmart. Right now, this budget-friendly unit costs only $54.97, down by $25 from its original asking price. That’s a pretty solid promo you can’t find at Amazon and Best Buy, by the way, which makes it even more attractive.
If you feel like coughing up nearly $55 for your ultra-small music companion is a bit much, we might have the perfect alternative. The Soundcore Select 4 Go, which normally costs only $35, can now be yours for just under $23 at Amazon. That’s 34% off its original price across colors!
With punchy bass and some EQ customizations on deck, the Clip 5 is one of the best-sounding small speakers money can buy. Although it plays mono audio, you can pair two for full stereo. By the way, the unit also works with Auracast, letting you connect it to multiple compatible JBL speakers for louder, more immersive sound.
What about battery life? You can expect up to 12 hours of music per charge, plus an extra three hours with Playtime Boost. In contrast, the more affordable Soundcore model lasts up to 20 hours, giving it the edge in battery life.
Still, with louder audio and Auracast support, the JBL Clip 5 could be the smarter choice. And now that you can get it for $25 off at Walmart, it’s even more attractive. Don’t miss out.
The Soundcore model is undeniably cheaper, but it offers 5W audio. The JBL option, on the other hand, gives you twice as much. Not only that, but it also has a built-in carabiner, making it incredibly convenient to attach to your backpack, belt, and more.
Like most JBL models, the Clip 5 features a highly durable design and an IP67 rating. Whether you’re having a picnic at the park or enjoying your favorite jams by the pool, it’s built to accompany you to all your adventures.
