It seems that the UK wanted (and still wants) way more access to iPhones than previously thought

Apple's standard iCloud service was also targeted, a new report claims: and the threat is far from over.

Remember how the iPhone's encryption was at stake some months ago, when the UK demanded Apple to create a backdoor granting them access to private data? Well, it turns out that the UK government appears to have made a broader push than previously known, according to a recently published court filing.

Documents seen by the Financial Times indicate that the Home Office's request was not limited to Apple's optional Advanced Data Protection (ADP) encryption, but may also have included the company's standard iCloud service, used by millions of customers worldwide.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), an independent UK court that handles complaints against security agencies, released the filing. It suggests that the Home Office is still seeking access to data from users outside the UK.

This contradicts recent statements from US officials, including Trump's intelligence director Gabbard, who said the UK had agreed to drop efforts to access Americans' encrypted data.

Do you trust your iPhone to be secure?

Vote View Result


Apple challenged the Home Office's order in March, arguing that creating a backdoor into its cloud systems would undermine user privacy.

The IPT filing lists the "assumed facts" for next year’s court hearing. These are rules that let both sides prepare without breaking secrecy laws and aren’t confirmed as true. Apple first mentioned the order in February when it removed ADP encryption for UK users. But the filing shows the Home Office wants access to Apple’s regular iCloud too. This could include messages, passwords, and backups from users around the world, not just in the UK.

The UK Investigatory Powers Act gives authorities wide-ranging powers, theoretically allowing law enforcement to access data held anywhere in the world. Critics have labeled the law a "snooper's charter", while the UK maintains it is necessary for tackling terrorism and other crimes.

As the case moves toward court, questions remain over how far the UK can legally extend its surveillance powers and how this will affect the privacy of iCloud users worldwide.

This will only make things worse and even more people will lose faith in their governments. Last time when I reported on the Apple/UK saga, I asked this simple question, and the poll results speak for themselves:

Could that trend even be reversed?

