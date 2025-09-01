It seems that the UK wanted (and still wants) way more access to iPhones than previously thought
Apple's standard iCloud service was also targeted, a new report claims: and the threat is far from over.
Remember how the iPhone's encryption was at stake some months ago, when the UK demanded Apple to create a backdoor granting them access to private data? Well, it turns out that the UK government appears to have made a broader push than previously known, according to a recently published court filing.
This will only make things worse and even more people will lose faith in their governments.
Could that trend even be reversed?
Documents seen by the Financial Times indicate that the Home Office's request was not limited to Apple's optional Advanced Data Protection (ADP) encryption, but may also have included the company's standard iCloud service, used by millions of customers worldwide.
This contradicts recent statements from US officials, including Trump's intelligence director Gabbard, who said the UK had agreed to drop efforts to access Americans' encrypted data.
As the case moves toward court, questions remain over how far the UK can legally extend its surveillance powers and how this will affect the privacy of iCloud users worldwide.
Could that trend even be reversed?
