Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

This government no longer wants to open your iPhone's encrypted backdoor – so why are iCloud users still at risk?

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is here with the good news.

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
A man holding an iPhone.
For six months the UK has been trying to force Apple to open a "backdoor" to get access to encrypted data on iPhones, but now, the requests have been withdrawn. The good news comes from none other that US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who made the announcement on X:



The so-called iPhone "backdoor" was first discussed publicly at the beginning of February and Gabbard says it would have "enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American citizens and encroached on our civil liberties".

Of course, this got US lawmakers fuming shortly after and the UK request drew strong criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers in the United States. Members from both parties argued that the request could put Americans at risk. Their concern was twofold: not only could such a backdoor be exploited by malicious actors, but it would also grant UK authorities the ability to access encrypted data belonging to US users.

Do governments actually want to spy on users en masse?

Vote View Result


The lawmakers even warned that forcing Apple to weaken its software would undermine the privacy of federal, state, and local agencies that rely on Apple devices to handle sensitive or classified information. In their reported letter, they went as far as describing the UK's approach as tantamount to a foreign cyberattack carried out through political means.

A month ago, in mid-July, there were rumors that Britain might drop its iPhone-related requests, but it's only now that it's officially confirmed.

However, for UK Apple users, the situation is not particularly care-free. In February 2025, Apple was forced to disable Advanced Data Protection in the country, a feature that had provided end-to-end encryption for iCloud backups, photos, notes, reminders, and more.

Some categories, such as passwords, Messages, FaceTime, health data, Apple Card payments, and Safari browsing, remained fully encrypted. Still, the loss of protection for other types of data left users more vulnerable to government access and cyberattacks, undermining Apple's privacy-first stance.

Recommended Stories

This government no longer wants to open your iPhone&#039;s encrypted backdoor – so why are iCloud users still at risk?
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Grab the Galaxy S25 + 2 Yrs Unlimited – only $30/mo from Mint Mobile

With Galaxy AI – port-in & $720 upfront required


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 11

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 3

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
iPhone 17 Air makes the Galaxy S25 Edge look like a normal, boring phone, but is it actually any good?
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
T-Mobile rep turns away a customer who needed a new phone
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
The most boring Ultra phone of 2025 crushed all its rivals in sales
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile representative paints a super grim future for customers, reveals how you’re being lied to in stores [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
T-Mobile customers suddenly have better coverage in some areas
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay
Meta’s promising new display-enabled smart glasses are right around the corner, and this is how much you’ll have to pay

Latest News

Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
Google Maps wants to put you in a rock star's Mustang
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
All Galaxy S26 models could benefit from a design tweak
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Android Chrome and Photos apps both get a makeover courtesy of Google
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
Bose's SoundLink Revolve+ II gets a sizzling summer discount
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
As a deal expert, I'm definitely recommending the Beats Pill at 33% off
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
You can still grab the Pixel 9a at its best price on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless