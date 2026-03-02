Check out T-Mobile's iPhone 17e on Us deals

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
The iconic Magenta "T" for T-Mobile is seen in a major city.
T-Mobile offers iPhone 17e on Us deals. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple announced the iPhone 17e this morning without resorting to fanfare or holding an event. Along with the phone, Apple introduced the iPad Air powered by the M4 chip. Both devices can be preordered from T-Mobile starting this Wednesday, March 4. The phone and the tablet will be released exactly one week later, on March 11. Storage on the base iPhone 17e unit has doubled from the 128GB found on last year's iPhone 16e.

How to score an iPhone 17e on T-Mobile using 24 monthly bill credits


T-Mobile is offering an "iPhone 17e on Us," or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 series model by trading in an eligible device on Experience More (or existing customers on Go5G Plus). The same deal is available when you trade in an eligible device and add a new line on most plans.

Want to equip your family of four with the iPhone 17e? Trade in four eligible phones on Essentials, the carrier's most popular entry-level plan, and you'll get four iPhone 17e units on T-Mobile and four new voice lines for just $25 per line per month.

You can switch a line to T-Mobile on most plans and without a trade-in, you'll get an iPhone 17e on T-Mobile or save up to $630 off any iPhone 17 model. All of the above deals work by giving the customer 24 monthly bill credits.

The iPhone 17e is now official.
The new iPhone 17e can be pre-ordered starting March 4. | Image by Apple

T-Mobile's Business subscribers are not forgotten. They can score an iPhone 17e on T-Mobile when adding a line on ProMobile or SuperMobile. No trade-in is required. If new business customers bring over their current phone number, they will receive an additional $300. 

T-Mobile Business subscribers adding a line and trading in an eligible device on CoreMobile or other qualifying business plans can receive an iPhone 17e on T-Mobile or up to $630 off any iPhone 17 model and iPhone Air.

A T-Mobile for Business customer upgrading and trading in an eligible device on SuperMobile or other qualifying business plan can get an iPhone 17e "on Us" or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 model.

Metro and UScellular subscribers can also get an iPhone 17e on T-Mobile 


Metro customers can make $250 disappear off the price of the iPhone 17e by bringing in their current numbers and signing up for a plan that costs $50 per month or more, with AutoPay. Metro plans that cost more than $50 monthly feature unlimited 5G data, unlimited talk and text, 8GB of hotspot data, 100GB of Google One cloud storage, and Scam Shield. To be sure, Metro subscribers also are entitled to the perks offered in the T-Mobile Tuesdays reward program.

What if you're a UScellular subscriber? Well, you can still get the iPhone 17e "On Us" (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 series model) by adding a line on an Everyday or Even Better Evolved Unlimited plan. No trade-in required!

Another way that UScellular customers can score an iPhone 17e on the wireless provider (or up to $830 off any iPhone 17 series model) is to upgrade a line and trade in an eligible device on an Everyday or Even Better Evolved Unlimited plan.

The iPhone 17e delivers all-day battery life according to Apple


The iPhone 17e features a 6.1-inch display and is powered by the 3nm A19 application processor. The base model features 256GB of storage and the 48MP Fusion camera on the rear panel also delivers 2x optical zoom. The iPhone 17e has all-day battery life according to Apple, and it supports Apple Intelligence. The phone has an IP68 rating for dust, splash, and water resistance. It can be submerged to a depth as deep as 6 meters (19.9 feet) for as long as 30 minutes and escape unscathed.

Global research firm HarrisX says that over the last five years, T-Mobile families have saved $3,700 versus AT&T and Verizon. Of course, there is the best reward program in the industry, T-Mobile Tuesdays. Heck, through DoorDash, T-Mobile subscribers can get same-day delivery of their brand-new iPhone 17e.
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009
