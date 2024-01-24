iPhone 16 raises questions about the "biggest" iPhone problem - Apple users don’t care?

Android phone



Samsung and Google followed with the



It’s 2024 now, and



Just like iPhone 15, iPhone 16 isn’t getting a 120Hz ProMotion display: Apple delays its favorite “pro-grade” feature as long as possible

Samsung and Google followed with the Galaxy S20 (120Hz) and Pixel 5 (90Hz) in 2020, with Huawei, Xiaomi, and more OnePlus flagships joining the high-refresh-rate party the same year, except for one phone-maker… Apple.It’s 2024 now, and Apple continues to refuse adding a high-refresh-rate screen to all (but Pro model) iPhones. But why? And is this the biggest iPhone drawback in 2024? Do iPhone users really care?



In case you haven’t heard, rumor(s) has it the



This means the 2023 iPhone 16 are now expected to go up against phones like the



And while, at this point, high-refresh-rate displays on flagship phones are the norm, what stings even more might be the fact that iPhone 15 .



Clearly, this isn’t a cost-cutting thing for Apple… So, what is it then?



This is the only reason Apple gets away with the "crime" of shipping 60Hz displays on iPhone 15 and iPhone 16

In case you haven’t heard, rumor(s) has it the iPhone 16 is the next vanilla iPhone not expected to ship with a 120Hz display. That’s five years after high-refresh-rate displays became mainstream, and three years after the first iPhone (13 Pro) with a 120Hz display broke cover.This means the 2023 iPhone 15 and 2024are now expected to go up against phones like the Galaxy S24 , Galaxy S25, Pixel 8 , and Pixel 9 with 60Hz displays - even in the year 2025.And while, at this point, high-refresh-rate displays on flagship phones are the norm, what stings even more might be the fact that budget phones in the $200-400 price range come with the same display tech found in a $1,200 iPhone 15 Pro Max , which is nowhere to be seen on the $800Clearly, this isn’t a cost-cutting thing for Apple… So, what is it then?







To be very clear, I’m not going to defend Apple’s decision to make users wait as long as possible to get a 120Hz display on all iPhones, because… I can’t. That being said, I’ll try to explain why Apple might be doing this…



And the answer is… You don’t know what you might be missing if you’ve never had it. In other words, Apple treats ProMotion as a “pro” iPhone feature for a reason. Most (if not all) people who already have a “Pro” iPhone model will upgrade to another “Pro” iPhone.







For example, if I have an iPhone 15 . This upgrade dynamic is also true for “regular” Apple users who get hooked on the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro even if they don’t need all the power and features of the Pro machine.



On the other hand, an iPhone 15 won’t miss ProMotion, and that’s because… he never had it in the first place. You don’t miss what you never had - at least in tech anyway. Unless, of course, you’re coming from an Android phone with a 120Hz panel but that’s a different story.







High-refresh rate displays make a difference but Android phones benefit more compared to iPhones

To be very clear, I’m not going to defend Apple’s decision to make users wait as long as possible to get a 120Hz display on all iPhones, because… I can’t. That being said, I’ll try to explain why Apple might be doing this…And the answer is… You don’t know what you might be missing if you’ve never had it. In other words, Apple treats ProMotion as a “pro” iPhone feature for a reason. Most (if not all) people who already have a “Pro” iPhone model will upgrade to another “Pro” iPhone.For example, if I have an iPhone 13 Pro (which already has ProMotion), I’m much more likely to get an iPhone 15 Pro rather than an. This upgrade dynamic is also true for “regular” Apple users who get hooked on the iPad Pro and MacBook Pro even if they don’t need all the power and features of the Pro machine.On the other hand, an iPhone 13 user (like me) who considers upgrading to thewon’t miss ProMotion, and that’s because… he never had it in the first place. You don’t miss what you never had - at least in tech anyway. Unless, of course, you’re coming from anwith a 120Hz panel but that’s a different story.



Before wrapping things up, I must reiterate something I’ve said many times before… iPhones with 60Hz displays never really felt “slow”, “sluggish”, or “laggy” to me. Meanwhile, the same can’t be said about



For instance, dropping my Pixel 8 Pro’s refresh rate to 60Hz makes using the phone feel sluggish, and quickly reminds me of the days when all Android phones used to be noticeably more sluggish than the iPhone - when both were running on 60Hz.



On the other hand, going back to my iPhone 13 from my iPhone 15 Pro Max



Before wrapping things up, I must reiterate something I’ve said many times before… iPhones with 60Hz displays never really felt “slow”, “sluggish”, or “laggy” to me. Meanwhile, the same can’t be said about Android phones with 60Hz displays. Again, I’m not justifying Apple’s actions but I’m sharing my personal observations from long, long years of using both systems side by side.For instance, dropping myPro’s refresh rate to 60Hz makes using the phone feel sluggish, and quickly reminds me of the days when allused to be noticeably more sluggish than the iPhone - when both were running on 60Hz.On the other hand, going back to myfrom myalso comes with a noticeable difference in fluidity but I get used to it pretty much immediately. I can only assume that’s because iOS animations and transitions already look super smooth on 60Hz. It’s also worth noting that Android tends to be more “animated” than iOS, which is another reason it benefits more from a HRR screen than the iPhone.



When are all iPhone models getting Apple’s “game-changing” ProMotion? The answer might be... 2026 (iPhone 17)









Now, if you still want a 120Hz display on the vanilla iPhone instead of having to spring for a Pro model, you’re probably wondering when to expect it…



Right now, display analyst Ross Young says iPhone 17 (expected in 2026) should be the first vanilla iPhone with a 120Hz ProMotion display. Remember, Apple’s upgrade cycle is quite unique due to the company’s tendency to “live in its own world”. Take it or leave it.



This means Cupertino might be preparing something more special for the iPhone 17 Pro series - like the rumored under-display Face ID, or a redesign (please), which would allow the “pro-grade” ProMotion feature to (finally) trickle down to the vanilla iPhone 17.







You could argue that “normal people” don’t care about high-refresh-rate displays at all, or even that they can’t tell the difference, and nerds (like me) do. Although… I’m still using the You could argue that “normal people” don’t care about high-refresh-rate displays at all, or even that they can’t tell the difference, and nerds (like me) do. Although… I’m still using the iPhone 13 mini as my main phone, which means I also don’t (really) care about ProMotion?