Amazon cuts the 11-inch iPad Pro (M4) price, making it an even better long-term investment

The tablet is an absolute bargain right now, so don't miss out!

Apple Deals iPad
A close-up of a person holding an iPad Pro (M4).
How does snagging one of the most powerful tablets at a hefty discount sound? Like an unmissable deal, no doubt. That’s why we urge you to act fast and take advantage of this offer right now. By doing so, you’ll score a brand-new 11-Inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip and 256GB of storage for just under $897, saving you slightly over $102.

Sure, the tablet is still far from affordable, even at this price; however, this isn’t just any tablet—this is Apple’s top-of-the-line slate, which means it’s worth every penny, hands down. The M4 chip inside delivers top-notch performance. In fact, it’s so powerful that Apple has put it even in its latest Macs and MacBooks. This also makes the iPad Pro a great long-term investment, as it’ll remain relevant for years to come.

Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (M4) 256GB: Save $103 on Amazon!

$103 off (10%)
Amazon is selling the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M4 chip for around $103 off, allowing you to get one for just under $897. The tablet delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and is a no-brainer at this price. Act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon


In addition to out-of-this-world performance, our friend here also comes with a gorgeous Ultra Retina Tandem OLED display with a 2420 x 1668 resolution, HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate. All this allows it to deliver stunning visuals, offering an incredible viewing experience on the go. Plus, the Pro models are the only iPads that come with OLED screens, making them the best choice for Apple fans who want to enjoy their favorite Apple TV+ series in the best way possible.

When we factor everything in, the M4-powered iPad Pro looks like the perfect buy for people who need a tablet for work but also want to enjoy a pleasant viewing experience. That said, it’s also a top pick for anyone looking for a tablet that will stay powerful and relevant for a long time. So if it ticks all the right boxes for you, don’t hesitate—save with this deal now!

