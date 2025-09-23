Apple’s latest iPad (A16) is selling at a lower price on Amazon

iPad 11th Gen (A16): Save $50 on Amazon! $50 off (14%) Amazon is offering a lovely $50 discount on Apple's affordable iPad with A16 chip. This lets you snag one for just south of $300. The tablet delivers speedy performance and is a true bargain. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!