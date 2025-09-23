Apple’s latest iPad (A16) is selling at a lower price on Amazon
The tablet delivers fast performance, has a gorgeous display, and can now be yours for less than $300. Don’t miss out!
The 11th generation of our beloved iPad is the best choice for Apple fans looking for a speedy tablet that won’t break the bank. With a sticker price of about $350, it isn’t particularly expensive, and yet it delivers solid performance and can tackle most tasks with ease, courtesy of its A16 chip.
It’s great for streaming videos, too, rocking an 11-inch LCD screen with a 2360 × 1640 resolution. Sure, you’re missing out on the deep blacks OLED displays are famous for, but Apple uses such panels only in its iPad Pros, which cost an arm and a leg. So, for a tablet in the budget segment, the viewing experience is pretty great.
Another selling point is its 28.93Wh battery, which can get you through the whole day without requiring a recharge. To be more precise, you can browse the web for over 10 hours or stream videos for more than six hours before needing to plug it in to charge.
But the biggest reason we believe the iPad 11 is worth getting is that it can be yours for less. Amazon is selling it at a sweet $50 discount, dropping it below the $300 mark. And while the deal applies to the Wi‑Fi–only variant with 128GB of storage, you can score the same savings on the LTE-enabled model as well.
So, if you’re looking for a new iPad that can handle almost anything you throw its way, let you watch YouTube videos in great quality, and all that without breaking the bank, be sure to act fast and get a brand-new iPad 11 with this deal today! After all, you never know when this awesome opportunity might disappear.
