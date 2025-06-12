Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

iOS 26 takes the fight to voicemail spam – one report at a time

New anti-spam tools in the Phone and Messages apps let you flag unwanted calls and texts — and maybe shape future filters.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple iPhone
A render of iOS 26 on an iPhone on a white background.
iOS 26 brings some useful updates to its Phone app, including two notable features, Hold Assist and Call Screening. Alongside the new design, there are plenty of little updates here and there that Apple didn't talk about during the WWDC 2025 keynote. One of those is a new feature to the Phone app which allows you to flag spam voicemails

There's a new "Report Spam" button when you tap into a voicemail from an unknown number in iOS 26. If it was a spam call, you can report it from there. When you tap this option, the voicemail is sent to Apple, and you can either report the message as spam and keep it or report it and delete it. 

It is not clear what Apple does with the spam voicemails once they've been reported. However, the company has a similar reporting process for spam messages, and it's been around for quite some time now. It's possible that these reported spam messages are used for building the spam filtering functionality that iOS 26 adds.

Just like with iMessage, if you report a voicemail as spam, the sender doesn't automatically get blocked. You need to block them separately if you wish to do that. 


Apple has been putting effort into making features that cut out spammers from your life as much as possible. The new Call Screening feature in iOS 26 works on calls that are not coming from your contact and then asks the caller for more information before forwarding the call to you. 

Meanwhile, the Messages app also has refined spam reporting capabilities with the new OS update. The messages detected as spam are sent to a specific Spam folder, which is now different from the Unknown Senders folder. 

Now, messages from people who aren't in your contact list (including two-factor authentication messages) go to Unknown Senders, and scam messages go to the spam folder. Understandably, if you see a spam message that didn't get categorized properly, you can tap on the "Report Spam" option. 

Both these categories (spam messages and messages from unknown senders) are silenced, so they won't bother you with a notification. You'll only see a badge at the top of the Messages app. These features can be disabled from Settings, then Messages, if you wish to do so, but I'd recommend you leave them on. 

Recommended Stories
For now, there's no automatic filtering of spam voicemails thought. But by how things are looking, Apple could use the reported voicemails for such a filtering option in the future. 

iOS 26 is now in developer beta and will launch officially in the fall. If you wish to try it out beforehand, you can do so when the public beta launches in July as well. 

I find these new anti-spam features very useful. There are periods when my iPhone receives a lot of scammy and spammy messages, so the filtering is great and needed. Although I don't get a lot of spam voicemails (thankfully), I'm still glad we'll be able to report those as well. 
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Thoughts on a new mobile with a screen sub 6inch?

by The_G • 4

Should I buy the nothing phone 3a, the nothing phone 2 or wait for the nothing phone 3?

by Lollo • 6

Flip Phone without a cover screen

by BaronTankhe • 8
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Highly sought-after T-Mobile Tuesdays freebie returns tomorrow
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Latest T-Life update gives T-Mobile customers the freedom they have longed for
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 – through its own app
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
AT&T customer's birthdates, social security numbers show up online in plain text (UPDATE)
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert might be let go before end of contract as company purses new strategy
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?
How come this $649 phone has better hardware than the Galaxy S25 Ultra?

Latest News

Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Nothing Phone (3) is officially coming to the US, here is where you can get one
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
Major tech outage, led by Google Cloud, impacts U.S. users coast to coast (UPDATE)
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
If your favorite Android watch face disappears next year, this might be why
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Pixel 10 may be getting the assistant iPhone users always wanted Siri to be
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Stop using this popular Anker power bank ASAP and ask for a replacement before it blows up!
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
Verizon improves its 5G network for First Responders in more markets coast-to-coast
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless