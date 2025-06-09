Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

iOS 26 arrives with the Liquid Glass visual overhaul
Apple just announced iOS 26, the newest version of its operating system. 

The major thing about iOS 26, aside from the abrupt name change, is the major visual redesign, which adopts the ethereal glass-like design language that debuted with Apple's visionOS software. 

iOS 26 will arrive this September with the iPhone 17 generation and will support iPhone 11 and newer. Yes, this means the iPhone XS and the iPhone XR are getting sunset and will no longer receive major iOS software updates. 



Liquid Glass: Apple's largest redesign in more than a decade


The new design language is called Liquid Glass.

Apple's Liquid Glass new design language (Image Credit-Apple)
Apple's Liquid Glass new design language (Image Credit-Apple)


The style combines fluidity and clarity to emulate glass and dynamically reacts to how you use and even move your device around. Interfaces are rethought with translucency and adaptability in mind, adding a functional layer that is consistent when you move between apps and screens. Notifications, Control Center, and most iOS interfaces are now transparent. 

iOS 26 now also introduces new parallax lock screen wallpapers, which react to the way you move your device. 

New icon appearances include a more toned-down icons with a slightly gentler hues as well as a brand new clear look which desaturates and adds transparency to your icons, allowing you to look straight through them and enjoy your wallpapers. You know, just like glass!

Liquid Glass as a design language is consistent across iOS, watchOS, macOS, iPadOS, and of course, visionOS


Camera


The camera app has also scored a pretty drastic redesign. The two major branches of the app, still photography and video, are now distinctly separated, and all available modes and features are tucked away in a drawer that becomes available with a swipe up. The interface employs the Liquid Glass redesign through and through. 



Safari


The iOS browser now displays webpages in full screen, with the tab bar being both translucent and shrinking when you swipe around for a pretty minimalistic look.



Phone


The phone app now lets you combine your favorites, recent calls and voicemails, contacts and keypad are now combined, making the app that much more useful than before. 

Call Screening now lets you check out what's that unknown number calling you.

If you're stuck on hold, the phone app detects hold music and will automatically wait out for you. Once a live agent joins the call, the app will alert you. 


Messages


Messages now lets you apply various dynamic wallpapers to your iMessage backgrounds. Even Apple Intelligence can join the fun and help you create a wallpaper for any thread. 

You can now also create polls and request, send, or receive Apple Cash in group chats. 


The app will now screen new unknown senders and spam for you, appearing silenced. 

Genmoji & Image Playground


Apple's Apple Intelligence Genmoji scores cool new features and gives you much more control in crafting just the perfect emoji to react to that meme in the group chat. We also get new ChatGPT illustration style. 


Live translation


iOS 26 now also offers Live Translation which lets you enjoy live translation in a slew of apps, like FaceTime. 


Apple Music


Apple Music adds AutoMix and Lyrics Pronunciation. You can also pin your favorite tracks, artists, or playlists at the top of the screen, a la YouTube Music. 


Apple Maps


The navigation app will now proactively suggest routes based on traffic, road closures, and other obstructions. 


Apple Pay


Wallet can now use Apple Intelligence to pull order details from your Mail app, keeping all your orders in one place. 

The app can now also keep more and more digital car keys from many more car brands. 

Apple Games


New iOS app alert! Games will keep track of all the games you have on your iPhone, allowing you to keep them all neat and tidy in one place. Social aspects include your friends' achievement scores and challenges; you can even turn single-player games into multiplayer ones by challenging friends to complete challenges and feats.

Visual Intelligence


The iPhone can now use Visual Intelligence to search for anything you're viewing on your screen, like Gemini Live. 


