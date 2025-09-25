Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Instagram just hit a number that turns heads, did you help achieve it?

Back in 2022, Instagram had a tad more than 2 billion users on a monthly basis.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apps
Instagram app on a phone.
Instagram is growing and growing – and it's not like its popularity will soon dwindle away. The platform now has 3 billion monthly active users.

Mark keeps us updated


Image source – Threads - Instagram just hit a number that turns heads, did you help achieve it?
Image source – Threads


The last time Meta shared official figures was in 2022, when the company reported that Instagram had surpassed 2 billion monthly users. Meta, which was then still known as Facebook, acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion, Reuters reminds us – a decision that was initially met with skepticism as the app at the time was focused mainly on photo-sharing and generated little revenue.

You know what happened next – Instagram exploded in popularity and its reach expanded significantly. This trend will most likely. As a consequence, some analysts estimate Instagram will account for more than half of Meta's ad revenue in the US this year.

A key driver behind this growth has been the Reels feature, introduced in 2020, which enables users to create short-form video content. This has allowed Instagram to compete directly with other platforms dominating the short-video market, including TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

For reference, TikTok reported earlier this month that its global monthly user base exceeds 1 billion.

Instagram finally supported on iPad



Instagram has recently (finally!) released a dedicated app for the iPad after years of users relying on the stretched iPhone version. Unlike the mobile app, which opens to the main feed, the iPad version launches directly into Reels, signaling Meta's focus on short-form video. Users can still access the traditional feed, Stories, and messages, but the design makes it clear that video is the priority.

The move positions Instagram to better compete with TikTok, which has long offered an optimized full-screen experience on tablets. For years, Meta claimed technical challenges and low priority as reasons for not building an iPad app, though the real motivation appears to be tied to the rise of Reels. With Reels now responsible for about half of the time users spend on Instagram, Meta is using the iPad as a bigger stage for its most profitable feature.

While longtime users may see this as an overdue update, the app's release is more of a strategic business decision than a user-driven improvement. The new iPad app is available starting today, and its success will depend on whether Meta's video-first approach resonates with users.

Recommended Stories

The domination will continue


Let's face it: for the last few years, Facebook hasn't been as appealing as it was, say, 10 years ago. It seems that if people are into reading short posts, they go to X, and if they want to see some pictures and videos – to Instagram. Those who want to scroll through videos of sentient marionettes escaping dental anesthesia go to TikTok.

So, Instagram is on the correct path for the foreseeable future, so I guess we'll soon report about reaching 4 billion monthly active users.

Are you on Instagram and are you an active user?

Vote View Result


Instagram just hit a number that turns heads, did you help achieve it?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.webp
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
Read the latest from Sebastian Pier
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Redmi's new tablet has a feature that fixes the most annoying thing about screens

by Johanna Romero • 1

Dear Apple, you can’t weasel your way out of the iPhone 17 Pro’s blatant problems

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Verizon is finally a worthy 5G competitor to T-Mobile

by Anam Hamid • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
iPhone 17 is having cellular issues with T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, and others
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
T-Mobile finally confirms a change that has been rumored for months
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
Google's Phone app has some Pixel users disoriented
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert is out, so can we expect a return to form now?
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
Galaxy S26 Ultra may set a new benchmark for smartphones
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table
One of the biggest potential Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrades is back on the table

Latest News

The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
The Xiaomi 15T series is official, and it's gunning for that coveted best camera phone crown
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
We tested the new iPhone 17 charging speed: here are the numbers
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Almost 50 percent of iPhone 17 users report problems with its most basic function: making calls
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Apple may bow down and start supporting third-party smartwatches
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Xfinity is making a surprising bet on this old-school customer service feature
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
Because of this downgrade, the Galaxy S26 Ultra should not be a dollar pricier – despite alleged upgrades
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless