This iPhone Fold rumor could actually be great news for the Galaxy Z Fold 8
This is a win-win type of situation: but only if Apple gets its act together.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
If we survive 2025, we'll get to see 2026 and with it, two extremely important foldables will (allegedly) arrive:
For this article's sake, I'm deliberately excluding other potential foldables from Google, Xiaomi, Honor, Oppo/OnePlus, Vivo, Huawei, Motorola. I'm focusing on Apple and Samsung not just because these are the two most popular brands in the US (and in the world), but also because there's something else that binds them together.
The future as a concept is something completely different when talking about the tech world. When talking about this or that person's future, things are sometimes extremely hard to predict, and it doesn't take much for life to take crazy, absolutely unimaginable turns. We all know how a billionaire CEO wasn't supposed to get his personal and professional life destroyed by appearing for five seconds on a kiss cam at a concert, but there you go.
Companies often finalize designs and components months before launch, so details naturally slip out through supply chains or certification databases. Additionally, we can speculate (with a great degree of certainty) about what a future phone will look like (or be like, generally speaking) based on its predecessor(s). And, based on its rivals.
And what better rivals than Apple and Samsung?!
There's a spring of joy for those who crave large batteries in foldables: the upcoming iPhone Fold might pack a cell with a capacity between 5,000 and 5,500 mAh. Sure, that's behind the Oppo Find N5 (5,600 mAh) and the Honor Magic V5 (6,100 mAh), but it's Apple we're talking about here. If the rumor holds true, this could have a ripple effect that goes far beyond Apple.
For years, Samsung has been limited by the slim form factor of its Fold series, which leaves little room for a bigger battery without adding bulk. This is the challenge that all foldable manufacturers face, but Apple's rumored ability to fit a 5,000+ mAh battery in a device that's also thin could force Samsung to rethink its design philosophy. It could mean thicker devices or more innovative battery solutions like stacked battery technology, something that has been rumored for future Galaxy devices.
Apple's rumored battery size is even more interesting when considering that iOS is considered to be more power-efficient than Android. A 5,500 mAh battery on a foldable iPhone, paired with Apple's tight integration of hardware and software, could result in battery life that easily outshines the Galaxy Z Fold 7.
Samsung cannot afford to let this gap grow, especially when Apple's entry into the foldable space will almost certainly bring mainstream attention to the category. If the iPhone Fold delivers two-day endurance (on a moderate usage), it will set a new benchmark for what users expect from premium foldables.
If the Z Fold 8 introduces a larger battery to compete with Apple, it will also need faster charging to remain competitive. A 5,000 mAh battery with only 25W charging would feel outdated in 2026, especially as competitors continue to push technological boundaries. And they'll continue to push them, I can assure you.
There is also the psychological factor to consider. Apple entering the foldable market is not just about specs; it's about perception. Apple's devices are often seen as the benchmark for quality and reliability. If Apple markets its foldable as having better battery life than the Galaxy Z Fold, it will instantly set a narrative that Samsung will have to counter. Samsung has always thrived on being first and pushing new form factors, but now it will need to refine those innovations to ensure it doesn't look like it is trailing behind.
In a way, Apple's rumored 5,000 mAh battery could be the wake-up call Samsung needs. The next two years will be critical. Apple will undoubtedly make a splash with its first foldable, but Samsung has the experience and ecosystem advantage in this space – that's not to be ignored.
Yeah, I know: the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 has just arrived (it was unveiled on July 9) and hasn't been thoroughly tested by real world users yet. Its successor will be here in the summer of 2026, most likely. The iPhone Fold is more than a year away (it's probably going to materialize in late 2026). So why bother talking about such distant handsets?
On the other hand, smartphone predictions are easier (and more fun). First, there are multiple leaks, because the phone production process involves numerous suppliers, factories, and third-party partners, making it difficult to keep everything confidential.
By Odin's beard, let this iPhone Fold rumor be legit
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 for reference. | Image by PhoneArena
Samsung, which has been on the forefront of foldables for years (in terms of popularity, at least), might finally have to push the Galaxy Z Fold 8 to match or even surpass this capacity. For context, the current Galaxy Z Fold 7 still lingers at 4,272 mAh. While Samsung has made strides in optimizing power consumption through efficient Snapdragon chips and better displays, the reality is that battery life remains one of the most important aspects of a phone for buyers. So, if Apple enters the scene with a significantly larger battery, the pressure will be immense for Samsung to respond.
What about iOS?
The battery discussion also ties into another area where Samsung has room to grow: fast charging. While Chinese brands like Oppo and Honor have been offering 60W, 80W, or even 100W charging speeds on their foldables, Samsung's Z Fold lineup is still stuck with 25W wired charging.
The psychological side of things
