Android 16 is coming next month – here are 6 changes to expect
From live updates to revamped Quick Settings, here's what to look forward to when Android 16 drops.
Rumors suggest Android 16 will arrive as soon as June 3, with Pixel phones first in line for the update, followed by other supported models.
Google has already previewed much of what the new version will bring during its annual Google I/O conference. We expect a refreshed design, some long-requested changes, and thoughtful upgrades to what's already working well in Android 15. Here's what to expect, let's break it down.
Google has taken a page from iOS' book and with Android 16, it's introducing Live Updates, similar to Live Activities. The feature will give you real-time tracking of apps like food delivery apps or sports apps.
Material 3 Expressive is Google's new design language for Android 16, both for phones and tablets. It builds on Material Design 3 and adds more expressive animations, bigger buttons, bolder fonts, and other small refinements that elevate the experience.
With Material 3 Expressive, the OS will feel more responsive to your actions with animations and haptic feedback. One thing worth noting here: Material 3 Expressive won't come now, with the Android 16 release in June, it will be available later in the year.
The HEIC format is a space-efficient format for images, unlike JPEGs, which take more storage. Android so far hasn't supported Ultra HDR for any photo saved in HEIC, but with Android 16, this will change.
Another iOS-inspired change (welcomed, at that) for Android 16 is a revamped Quick Settings panel. Now, Google is adding resizable toggles, while the one-click Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles are coming back.
On top of that, tiles have a new look and occupy less space. When you expand the Quick Settings panel, the background will be blurred for a depth effect. This will also arrive later in the year, but it is a part of Android 16.
The new Advanced Protection Mode brings major security settings in one place, eliminating the need for deep digging around the OS for all of those. There will be a toggle for each setting so you will be able to enable each one from one place even if it's in several different Android categories.
Features include Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, USB Protection, Google Play Protect, Android Safe Browsing, Spam and Scam protection, Call Screening, and other useful security and privacy protections.
A new feature that will be added is Intrusion Logging, an end-to-end encrypted log stored in the cloud for analysis after a breach. Another new feature is Inactivity Reboot, which will restart your device if left idle for 72 hours.
Some of the new features won't come with the initial Android 16 release but are supposed to go live later in the year. Advanced Protection will be a part of the Android 16 initial release, though.
This new Android 16 feature has been discovered in Beta. It's more on the fun and expressive side than the usability side. The weather effects powered by AI can add animated rain, snow, or other weather elements to photos you choose for a custom wallpaper.
Google has already previewed much of what the new version will bring during its annual Google I/O conference. We expect a refreshed design, some long-requested changes, and thoughtful upgrades to what's already working well in Android 15. Here's what to expect, let's break it down.
Live Updates
Google has taken a page from iOS' book and with Android 16, it's introducing Live Updates, similar to Live Activities. The feature will give you real-time tracking of apps like food delivery apps or sports apps.
The progress will be available on your lock screen (with Always-On display) or in the notifications. Google's take on the feature also adds Call, Message, and Tip buttons in the Live Update.
Material 3 Expressive
Material 3 Expressive is Google's new design language for Android 16, both for phones and tablets. It builds on Material Design 3 and adds more expressive animations, bigger buttons, bolder fonts, and other small refinements that elevate the experience.
With Material 3 Expressive, the OS will feel more responsive to your actions with animations and haptic feedback. One thing worth noting here: Material 3 Expressive won't come now, with the Android 16 release in June, it will be available later in the year.
Ultra HDR Support for HEIC Images
The HEIC format is a space-efficient format for images, unlike JPEGs, which take more storage. Android so far hasn't supported Ultra HDR for any photo saved in HEIC, but with Android 16, this will change.
Ultra HDR is a feature introduced with Android 14. It makes photos have a higher dynamic range and better, richer colors. Google is also working on Ultra HDR support for AVIF images, but this is said to arrive in the future.
Revamped Quick Settings Panel
Another iOS-inspired change (welcomed, at that) for Android 16 is a revamped Quick Settings panel. Now, Google is adding resizable toggles, while the one-click Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles are coming back.
On top of that, tiles have a new look and occupy less space. When you expand the Quick Settings panel, the background will be blurred for a depth effect. This will also arrive later in the year, but it is a part of Android 16.
Recommended Stories
Advanced Protection Mode
The new Advanced Protection Mode brings major security settings in one place, eliminating the need for deep digging around the OS for all of those. There will be a toggle for each setting so you will be able to enable each one from one place even if it's in several different Android categories.
Features include Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, USB Protection, Google Play Protect, Android Safe Browsing, Spam and Scam protection, Call Screening, and other useful security and privacy protections.
A new feature that will be added is Intrusion Logging, an end-to-end encrypted log stored in the cloud for analysis after a breach. Another new feature is Inactivity Reboot, which will restart your device if left idle for 72 hours.
Some of the new features won't come with the initial Android 16 release but are supposed to go live later in the year. Advanced Protection will be a part of the Android 16 initial release, though.
AI-Powered Weather Effects & Cinematic Wallpapers
This new Android 16 feature has been discovered in Beta. It's more on the fun and expressive side than the usability side. The weather effects powered by AI can add animated rain, snow, or other weather elements to photos you choose for a custom wallpaper.
The Cinematic option will turn your wallpaper photo into a 3D image that moves when you move your phone left, right, up, or down. The feature is not ideal for people prone to motion sickness, though, so keep that in mind.
Things that are NOT allowed: