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Google wallet to launch digital ID Passes in select EU countries this summer

Starting this summer, EU citizens in select countries will be able to add their personal identification documents to Google Wallet.

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Mariyan Slavov
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Google is expanding its Wallet capabilities in the European Union. | Image by Google
Google is expanding its Digital ID Passes functionality in Wallet to select countries in the European Union, Engadget reports.

EU Digital ID support coming this summer


Starting this summer, EU citizens in select countries will be able to add their personal identification documents to Google Wallet.

We’re expanding in other ways, too, working with trusted private issuers to support digital age credentials, starting with Sparkasse Bank in Europe. We’re now giving Sparkasse customers an easy and secure way to prove their age in Google Wallet, so they can show they meet age requirements without revealing personal information, such as their name, address or date of birth. This helps ensure companies engage with customers in age-appropriate ways while keeping sensitive user information private. We’ll bring this capability to more issuers and customers in the future.
- P.J. Linarducci VP, Product Management, Consumer Payments


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Sadly, the exact "select European Union member states" are not disclosed in the official post on Google's blog. The exact timeframe is also not mentioned, but the astronomical summer begins on July 21st, so the rollout is still some time away.

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How the ID Process Works


The process should be similar to what we have in the UK and US. | Image by Google - Google wallet to launch digital ID Passes in select EU countries this summer
The process should be similar to what we have in the UK and US. | Image by Google

The process of adding your IDs to Google Wallet, if you're a resident of one of these unknown EU countries, is also unknown. Google didn't post anything on their blog, but we should assume it's more or less the same exercise as adding passports to Wallet in the UK and US.

This involves recording a video selfie, scanning the ID you want to add to the wallet, and letting Google check and cross-reference the data.

Secure age verification with Sparkasse


Along with the upcoming feature to add IDs in Google Wallet, clients of Sparkasse Bank will be able to confirm their age from Wallet, without the need to share their birth date, address, or name.

Google introduced the underlying zero-proof knowledge technology into Google Wallet back in April 2025, and the new partnership with Sparkasse is one case study of what this technology can do on European soil.

Faster biometric checkouts via Google Pay


Faster biometric checkouts are coming to Google Wallet in the EU. | Image by Google - Google wallet to launch digital ID Passes in select EU countries this summer
Faster biometric checkouts are coming to Google Wallet in the EU. | Image by Google

Google is also making it easy to spend money with Google Pay. EU residents will have the option to use payment methods stored in Wallet when doing online checkouts, provided the merchant supports this functionality. The feature is similar to Apple Pay.

The Secure Payment Authentication certificates have also been updated to support verification with biometrics, meaning you just press your finger to your phone, and the pair of Nike shoes is already on its way to your address.
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Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
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